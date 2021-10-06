ANL 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-7.46%)
Activities of Karachi Port

Recorder Report 06 Oct 2021

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 156,266 tonnes of cargo comprising 133,155 tonnes of import cargo and 23,111 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending on Tuesday.

The total import cargo of 133,155 comprised of 35,854 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 11,685 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 435 cattles, 7,613 tonnes of DAP, 2,967 tonnes of Sugar, 17,371 tonnes of Wheat and 57,230 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 23,111 tonnes comprised of 23,111 tonnes of containerized cargo.

Approximately, 4808 containers comprising of 2304 containers import and 2504 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 869 of 20's and 658 of 40's loaded while 75 of 20's and 22 of 40's empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 412 of 20's and 553 of 40's loaded containers while 450 of 20's and 268 of 40's empty containers were handled during the business hours.

