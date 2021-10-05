ANL 22.02 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.66%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.75%)
ASL 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.7%)
BOP 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
BYCO 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
FCCL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.49%)
FFBL 22.81 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
FFL 15.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.09%)
FNEL 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.29%)
GGGL 19.66 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (5.7%)
GGL 40.64 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (7.48%)
HUMNL 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
JSCL 21.05 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.43%)
KAPCO 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.57%)
KEL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.69%)
MDTL 2.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.69%)
MLCF 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.56%)
NETSOL 133.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PACE 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (5.48%)
PAEL 29.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
PIBTL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
POWER 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
PRL 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.92%)
PTC 9.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
SNGP 46.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
TELE 19.96 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.26%)
TRG 165.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.61%)
UNITY 32.88 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.59%)
WTL 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
BR100 4,752 Increased By ▲ 16.71 (0.35%)
BR30 23,057 Increased By ▲ 100.21 (0.44%)
KSE100 44,983 Decreased By ▼ -61.63 (-0.14%)
KSE30 17,667 Decreased By ▼ -17.52 (-0.1%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,947
5424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,252,656
1,30824hr
2.67% positivity
Sindh
460,748
Punjab
433,687
Balochistan
32,992
Islamabad
105,801
KPK
174,841
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Justice Dept warns over threats to US schools

AFP 05 Oct 2021

WASHINGTON: US Attorney General Merrick Garland announced a crackdown Monday on threats against schools and teachers after a surge of verbal attacks by parents opposed to mask and vaccine mandates and education on race bias.

"In recent months there has been a disturbing spike in harassment, intimidation and threats of violence" against teachers, school administrators and other staff, Garland said in a memo to the Justice Department and FBI.

"Threats against public servants are not only illegal, they run counter to our nation's core values," Garland said.

"The department takes these incidents seriously and is committed to using its authority and resources to discourage these threats, identify them when they occur, and prosecute them when appropriate," he said.

Garland did not mention what was driving the spike, and said he respected "spirited debate."

But the memo came after dozens of incidents across the country in which irate parents -- who object to mandates for student masking, vaccine requirements and teaching children about structural racism in society -- have been seen threatening school boards, teachers and school principals.

Last week the National School Boards Association called on President Joe Biden to intervene after a surge in threats, many seen on viral videos taken at community meetings.

"America's public schools and its education leaders are under an immediate threat," said NSBA President Viola Garcia and CEO Chip Slaven in a letter to Biden.

"The National School Boards Association respectfully asks for federal law enforcement and other assistance to deal with the growing number of threats of violence and acts of intimidation occurring across the nation," they said.

They detailed numerous violent threats and physical attacks, by parents angered by Covid-19 policies and opposed to what they wrongly believe is primary and secondary schools teaching "critical race theory," an approach to social justice studies mostly taught at the university level.

"As the threats grow and news of extremist hate organizations showing up at school board meetings is being reported, this is a critical time for a proactive approach to deal with this difficult issue," they said.

A similar statement was issued by the School Superintendents Association on September 22.

FBI Justice Department US Attorney General Merrick Garland

Comments

1000 characters

Justice Dept warns over threats to US schools

Pandora-tainted ministers may face questions today

Essential food items: PM announces 40pc targeted subsidy

LNG sellers seek credit letters as gas price spike stretches credit limits

Secretaries directed to devise a mechanism: 'Subsidized sugar being consumed by general public only'

Nepra notifies Rs1.65 per unit QTA

Export proceeds with ADs: SBP reduces retention period to 3 days

Oil settles above $81

WTO says goods trade surging past pre-pandemic level

MoC shifts blame for rising imports to other quarters

Hydrogen needs $1.2trn for zero emissions goal: IEA

Read more stories