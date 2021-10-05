ANL 21.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
ASC 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.12%)
ASL 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.17%)
BOP 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
BYCO 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
FCCL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.91%)
FFBL 22.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 15.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.83%)
FNEL 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.41%)
GGGL 19.73 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (6.08%)
GGL 40.64 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (7.48%)
HUMNL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
JSCL 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.41%)
KAPCO 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.57%)
KEL 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.25%)
MDTL 2.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.08%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-4.56%)
NETSOL 131.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.86%)
PACE 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.46%)
PAEL 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.56%)
PIBTL 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
POWER 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.14%)
PRL 17.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
PTC 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.96%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
SNGP 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-2.17%)
TELE 20.02 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (3.57%)
TRG 164.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.3%)
UNITY 32.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.25%)
WTL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.02%)
BR100 4,727 Decreased By ▼ -7.4 (-0.16%)
BR30 22,854 Decreased By ▼ -101.96 (-0.44%)
KSE100 44,934 Decreased By ▼ -110.85 (-0.25%)
KSE30 17,647 Decreased By ▼ -37.49 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,947
5424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,252,656
1,30824hr
2.67% positivity
Sindh
460,748
Punjab
433,687
Balochistan
32,992
Islamabad
105,801
KPK
174,841
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Facebook blames ‘faulty configuration change’ for nearly six-hour outage

  • Company does not specify who executed the configuration change and whether it was planned
AFP | Reuters Updated 05 Oct 2021

Facebook Inc blamed a "faulty configuration change" for a nearly six-hour outage on Monday that prevented the company's 3.5 billion users from accessing its social media and messaging services such as WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger.

The company in a late Monday blog post did not specify who executed the configuration change and whether it was planned.

Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp suffer global outage

Several Facebook employees who declined to be named had told Reuters earlier that they believed that the outage was caused by an internal mistake in how internet traffic is routed to its systems.

The failures of internal communication tools and other resources that depend on that same network in order to work compounded the error, the employees said. Security experts have said an inadvertent mistake or sabotage by an insider were both plausible.

"We want to make clear at this time we believe the root cause of this outage was a faulty configuration change," Facebook said in the blog.

The Facebook outage is the largest ever tracked by web monitoring group Downdetector.

The outage was the second blow to the social media giant in as many days after a whistleblower on Sunday accused the company of repeatedly prioritizing profit over clamping down on hate speech and misinformation.

Facebook wants US monopoly suit tossed due to bias

As the world flocked to competing apps such as Twitter and TikTok, shares of Facebook fell 4.9%, their biggest daily drop since last November, amid a broader selloff in technology stocks on Monday. Shares rose about half a percent in after-hours trade following resumption of service.

"To every small and large business, family, and individual who depends on us, I'm sorry," Facebook Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer tweeted, adding that it "may take some time to get to 100%."

"Facebook basically locked its keys in its car," tweeted Jonathan Zittrain, director of Harvard's Berkman Klein Center for Internet & Society.

Twitter on Monday reported higher-than-normal usage, which led to some issues in people accessing posts and direct messages.

In one of the day's most popular tweets, video streaming company Netflix shared a meme from its new hit show "Squid Game" captioned "When Instagram & Facebook are down," that showed a person labeled "Twitter" holding up a character on the verge of falling labeled "everyone."

Inside a Facebook group for ad buyers, one member wisecracked after service returned that "lots of people searched today 'how to run google ads for clients.'"

Facebook, which is the world's largest seller of online ads after Google, was losing about $545,000 in US ad revenue per hour during the outage, according to estimates from ad measurement firm Standard Media Index.

Past downtime at internet companies has had little long-term affect on their revenue growth, however.

Facebook's services, including consumer apps such as Instagram, workplace tools it sells to businesses and internal programs, went dark noon Eastern time (1600 GMT). Access started to return around 5:45 pm ET.

Soon after the outage started, Facebook acknowledged users were having trouble accessing its apps but did not provide any specifics about the nature of the problem or say how many users were affected.

The error message on Facebook's webpage suggested an error in the Domain Name System (DNS), which allows web addresses to take users to their destinations. A similar outage at cloud company Akamai Technologies Inc took down multiple websites in July.

On Sunday, Frances Haugen, who worked as a product manager on the civic misinformation team at Facebook, revealed that she was the whistleblower who provided documents underpinning a recent Wall Street Journal investigation and a US Senate hearing last week on Instagram's harm to teen girls.

Haugen was due to urge the same Senate subcommittee on Tuesday to regulate the company, which she plans to liken to tobacco companies that for decades denied that smoking damaged health, according to prepared testimony seen by Reuters.

facebook whatsapp Instagram Santosh Janardhan

Comments

1000 characters

Facebook blames ‘faulty configuration change’ for nearly six-hour outage

Pandora-tainted ministers may face questions today

Essential food items: PM announces 40pc targeted subsidy

Secretaries directed to devise a mechanism: 'Subsidized sugar being consumed by general public only'

Nepra notifies Rs1.65 per unit QTA

Export proceeds with ADs: SBP reduces retention period to 3 days

Second phase of CPEC: Chinese companies showing some reluctance

MoC shifts blame for rising imports to other quarters

Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness drops after 6 months

Oil settles above $81

Read more stories