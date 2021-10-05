KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.

============================================================================================== Company Year Ended/Ending Dividend/Bonus Despatched/ Credit on ============================================================================================== Attock Petroleum Ltd 30.06.2021 245% Final Cash Dividend 01.10.2021 Faysal Bank Limited 31.12.2021 05% Interim Cash Dividend 02.10.2021 Meezan Bank Limited 31.12.2021 15% Interim Cash Dividend 01.10.2021 Rafhan Maize Products Ltd 31.12.2021 1500% Interim Cash Dividend 04.10.2021 ==============================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021