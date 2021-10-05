Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Monday (October 4, 2021).
========================================================
INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS
========================================================
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
RATES FOR PAYMENT OF
INTEREST BY
AUTHORISED
DEALERS
========================================================
U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 04.10.2021 VALUE 04.10.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For 3 months and over but less than
6 months -0.1199% PA 0.6301% PA
For 6 months and over but less than
12 Months -0.0915% PA 0.6585% PA
For 12 months -0.0134% PA 0.8616% PA
For 2 Years -0.0134% PA 1.3616% PA
For 3 Years -0.0134% PA 1.6116% PA
For 4 years -0.0134% PA 1.8616% PA
For 5 years -0.0134% PA 1.9866% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
POUND STERLING VALUE 04.10.2021 VALUE 04.10.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For 3 months and over but less than
6 Months -0.1681% PA 0.5819% PA
For 6 months and over but less than
12 months -0.0754% PA 0.6746% PA
For 12 Months 0.1253% PA 1.0003% PA
For 2 Years 0.1253% PA 1.5003% PA
For 3 Years 0.1253% PA 1.7503% PA
For 4 years 0.1253% PA 2.0003% PA
For 5 years 0.1253% PA 2.1253% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
EURO VALUE 04.10.2021 VALUE 04.10.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For 3 months and over but less than
6 months 0.3134% PA 1.0634% PA
For 6 months and over but less than
12 months 0.2843% PA 1.0343% PA
For 12 Months 0.2393% PA 1.1143% PA
For 2 Years 0.2393% PA 1.6143% PA
For 3 Years 0.2393% PA 1.8643% PA
For 4 years 0.2393% PA 2.1143% PA
For 5 years 0.2393% PA 2.2393% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
JAPANESE YEN VALUE 04.10.2021 VALUE 04.10.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For 3 months and over but less than
6 months 0.1708% PA 0.5792% PA
For 6 months and over but less than
12 months 0.2065% PA 0.5435% PA
For 12 Months 0.1845% PA 0.6905% PA
For 2 Years 0.1845% PA 1.1905% PA
For 3 Years 0.1845% PA 1.4405% PA
For 4 Years 0.1845% PA 1.6905% PA
For 5 years 0.1845% PA 1.8155% PA
========================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments
Comments are closed.