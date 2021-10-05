Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Monday (October 4, 2021).

======================================================== INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS ======================================================== BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES RATES FOR PAYMENT OF INTEREST BY AUTHORISED DEALERS ======================================================== U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 04.10.2021 VALUE 04.10.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months -0.1199% PA 0.6301% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 Months -0.0915% PA 0.6585% PA For 12 months -0.0134% PA 0.8616% PA For 2 Years -0.0134% PA 1.3616% PA For 3 Years -0.0134% PA 1.6116% PA For 4 years -0.0134% PA 1.8616% PA For 5 years -0.0134% PA 1.9866% PA -------------------------------------------------------- POUND STERLING VALUE 04.10.2021 VALUE 04.10.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 Months -0.1681% PA 0.5819% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months -0.0754% PA 0.6746% PA For 12 Months 0.1253% PA 1.0003% PA For 2 Years 0.1253% PA 1.5003% PA For 3 Years 0.1253% PA 1.7503% PA For 4 years 0.1253% PA 2.0003% PA For 5 years 0.1253% PA 2.1253% PA -------------------------------------------------------- EURO VALUE 04.10.2021 VALUE 04.10.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.3134% PA 1.0634% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.2843% PA 1.0343% PA For 12 Months 0.2393% PA 1.1143% PA For 2 Years 0.2393% PA 1.6143% PA For 3 Years 0.2393% PA 1.8643% PA For 4 years 0.2393% PA 2.1143% PA For 5 years 0.2393% PA 2.2393% PA -------------------------------------------------------- JAPANESE YEN VALUE 04.10.2021 VALUE 04.10.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.1708% PA 0.5792% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.2065% PA 0.5435% PA For 12 Months 0.1845% PA 0.6905% PA For 2 Years 0.1845% PA 1.1905% PA For 3 Years 0.1845% PA 1.4405% PA For 4 Years 0.1845% PA 1.6905% PA For 5 years 0.1845% PA 1.8155% PA ========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021