ANL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.92%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.76%)
ASL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.93%)
BOP 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.2%)
FCCL 17.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.8%)
FFBL 22.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.92%)
FFL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.3%)
FNEL 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (12.72%)
GGGL 18.60 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (7.02%)
GGL 37.81 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (7.57%)
HUMNL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
JSCL 20.55 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (6.2%)
KAPCO 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.79%)
KEL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.11%)
MDTL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (4%)
MLCF 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.71%)
NETSOL 133.00 Increased By ▲ 9.00 (7.26%)
PACE 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.71%)
PAEL 29.25 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.28%)
PIBTL 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 7.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.44 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.69%)
PTC 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
SNGP 47.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.9%)
TELE 19.33 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (6.8%)
TRG 164.50 Increased By ▲ 4.60 (2.88%)
UNITY 32.05 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.32%)
WTL 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (5.76%)
BR100 4,735 Increased By ▲ 28.44 (0.6%)
BR30 22,956 Increased By ▲ 394.97 (1.75%)
KSE100 45,045 Increased By ▲ 172.8 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,684 Increased By ▲ 75.86 (0.43%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,893
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,251,348
1,49024hr
2.84% positivity
Sindh
460,111
Punjab
433,286
Balochistan
32,981
Islamabad
105,733
KPK
174,671
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South African rand slumps as China fears weigh on mood, stocks rise

Reuters 04 Oct 2021

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa's rand slumped on Monday, tracking a broader decline in emerging market currencies on concerns over the Chinese economy and rising Treasury yields.

At 1621 GMT, the rand traded at 15.0225 against the dollar, around 1pc weaker than its previous close.

The rand has tended to take its cue from global factors in recent weeks, and investors were in a cautious mood as heavily indebted property developer China Evergrande requested a halt in the trading of its shares in Hong Kong pending an announcement about a major transaction.

Some investors are concerned that a collapse at Evergrande could hurt an already fragile Chinese economy and drag on global growth.

A rise in U.S. Treasury yields weighed on most emerging market assets, as the gap between low- and high-risk debt narrowed.

South Africa-focused investors will look to the central bank's Monetary Policy Review on Tuesday afternoon for clues about the interest rate trajectory in Africa's most industrialised economy.

South African rand slips as markets brace for Fed tightening

Otherwise the data calendar this week includes a purchasing managers' index survey and reserves figures.

Shares listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) started the week with gains, as hospitality and mining stocks pulled the main indices higher.

The FTSE/JSE All-share index rose by 0.74pc to end at 64,129 points and the FTSE/JSE Top-40 companies' index ended up 0.85pc to 57,755 points.

Hotel chains City Lodge and Sun International surged by over 13pc and 8pc, respectively, after a weekend news report said Britain was planning to drop South Africa from its "red list" of countries requiring arrivals to quarantine in a government-designated hotel.

A mining index rose over 2.5pc, supported by higher gold prices.

"The large diversified miners such as BHP, Anglo American, Glencore are all up strongly as it seems that there is a switch from high-growth tech stocks to inflation hedges such as commodities," said Roy Topol, portfolio manager at Cratos Asset Management.

South Africa's rand FTSE U.S. Treasury yields Johannesburg Stock Exchange Chinese economy Evergrande

Comments

1000 characters

South African rand slumps as China fears weigh on mood, stocks rise

Kamyab Pakistan Programme launch: PM says govt taking measures to curb inflation

Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp suffer global outage

Pandora Papers: PML-N warns of legal action over 'fake news' on Junaid Safdar

A new all-time low for Pakistan's rupee against US dollar

Pakistan Army sepoy martyred in North Waziristan terrorist attack: ISPR

GGL set to launch IPO of subsidiary Ghani Chemicals Industries

Govt to launch online visa service for Afghanistan in 3 weeks: Rashid

Swedish cartoonist who drew blasphemous sketches killed in car crash

T20 World Cup: Hours in, tickets for Pakistan-India game sold out

Proposal to charge private channels for live telecast of Parliament proceedings finalised

Read more stories