ANL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.54%)
ASC 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
ASL 21.62 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (4.44%)
BOP 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
FCCL 17.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.98%)
FFBL 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.29%)
FFL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (9.38%)
GGGL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.42%)
GGL 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.29%)
HUMNL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
JSCL 19.41 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (6.36%)
KAPCO 35.49 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.28%)
KEL 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
MDTL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.73%)
MLCF 35.18 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.31%)
NETSOL 124.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.28%)
PACE 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.82%)
PAEL 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.1%)
PIBTL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
POWER 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.39%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2%)
SNGP 47.79 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (5.15%)
TELE 18.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.97%)
TRG 160.47 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.29%)
UNITY 31.16 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
WTL 2.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.32%)
BR100 4,713 Increased By ▲ 109.15 (2.37%)
BR30 22,609 Increased By ▲ 577.09 (2.62%)
KSE100 44,899 Increased By ▲ 702.22 (1.59%)
KSE30 17,634 Increased By ▲ 266.22 (1.53%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,785
5624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,246,538
1,41124hr
2.88% positivity
Sindh
457,928
Punjab
431,666
Balochistan
32,926
Islamabad
105,516
KPK
174,017
South African rand slips as markets brace for Fed tightening

Reuters 01 Oct 2021

JOHANNESBURG: The South African rand slipped early on Friday, erasing some of the previous day's gains, as currency markets braced for US interest rates to rise before those of major peers.

At 0645 GMT, the rand traded at 15.1350 against the dollar, around 0.6% weaker than its previous close.

The dollar traded near its highest levels of the year, bolstered by a surge in US Treasury yields on growing expectations the Federal Reserve will taper its asset purchases by year-end and hike rates in 2022.

The rand has tended to take its cue from global factors in recent weeks, in particular shifts in the outlook for US monetary policy.

Some domestic data releases have been better than predicted recently, and the economy performed strongly in the first half of the year, but the central bank said last week that it thought the bounce-back from the COVID-19 pandemic was mostly done.

Around 0900 GMT on Friday, Absa purchasing managers' index data will shed more light on conditions in the manufacturing sector.

Government bonds were little changed in early deals, with the yield on the 2030 instrument rising 1.5 basis points to 9.24%.

