ANL 21.33 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (3.34%)
ASC 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
ASL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.39%)
BOP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
BYCO 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
FCCL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
FFBL 22.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.79%)
FFL 15.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.91%)
FNEL 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (12.72%)
GGGL 18.60 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (7.02%)
GGL 37.81 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (7.57%)
HUMNL 6.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.91%)
KAPCO 35.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
KEL 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.56%)
MDTL 2.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.4%)
MLCF 35.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.28%)
NETSOL 133.81 Increased By ▲ 9.81 (7.91%)
PACE 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.25%)
PAEL 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.07%)
PIBTL 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.89%)
POWER 7.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.87%)
PTC 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
SILK 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
SNGP 47.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.11%)
TELE 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.31%)
TRG 163.70 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (2.38%)
UNITY 31.96 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (3.03%)
WTL 2.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,725 Increased By ▲ 18.19 (0.39%)
BR30 22,815 Increased By ▲ 253.26 (1.12%)
KSE100 44,958 Increased By ▲ 86.23 (0.19%)
KSE30 17,648 Increased By ▲ 40.12 (0.23%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,893
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,251,348
1,49024hr
2.84% positivity
Sindh
460,111
Punjab
433,286
Balochistan
32,981
Islamabad
105,733
KPK
174,671
Oct 04, 2021
Business & Finance

Australian share close higher as CBA boosts financials

Reuters 04 Oct 2021

Australian shares closed more than 1% higher on Monday, as top lender Commonwealth Bank boosted financials, and energy and gold stocks climbed on strong underlying commodity prices.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 1.3% to 7,287.5, starting the week on a strong note after four straight weeks of losses.

The market also benefited from a strong Wall Street session at the end of last week, as investors entered the final quarter of 2021 in a buying mood.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia notched its best session in a year and a half and was the top gainer on the bourse with a 5.1% jump, after completing an oversubscribed off-market buy-back of about 67.7 million shares for A$6 billion ($4.36 billion).

Australian shares rise on financial, energy stock boost

Heavyweight financials climbed 2.6% in their best session since January, with National Australia Bank Ltd , Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and Westpac Banking Corp rising between 1.9% and 2.2%.

Financials stood out, said Damian Rooney, director of equity sales at Argonaut, adding the market rallied following the big move in the United States on Friday.

"September was a pretty miserable month for markets in general, so people are hoping October will start with a clean sheet," said Rooney.

Australian energy stocks added 1.4%, with major oil and gas explorers Santos Ltd and Woodside Petroleum ending 1.7% and 1.6% higher, respectively.

Meanwhile, the country's health minister, Greg Hunt, said the Delta outbreak appeared to have levelled off, with more than half the country in extended lockdowns and vaccination rates starting to approach national targets.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed 0.4% higher at 13,337.27.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern extended the level 3 lockdown in the country's biggest city Auckland, but said some restrictions will ease.

