India's Sept gold imports surge nearly 8 times as prices drop

ANL
21.33
Increased By
▲ 0.69 (3.34%)
ASC
14.50
Decreased By
▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
ASL
21.30
Decreased By
▼ -0.30 (-1.39%)
BOP
8.15
Decreased By
▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
BYCO
8.07
Decreased By
▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
FCCL
17.51
Increased By
▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
FFBL
22.74
Decreased By
▼ -0.18 (-0.79%)
FFL
15.26
Decreased By
▼ -0.14 (-0.91%)
FNEL
8.51
Increased By
▲ 0.96 (12.72%)
GGGL
18.60
Increased By
▲ 1.22 (7.02%)
GGL
37.81
Increased By
▲ 2.66 (7.57%)
HUMNL
6.07
No Change
▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL
20.30
Increased By
▲ 0.95 (4.91%)
KAPCO
35.40
Decreased By
▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
KEL
3.58
Decreased By
▼ -0.02 (-0.56%)
MDTL
2.51
Increased By
▲ 0.01 (0.4%)
MLCF
35.25
Decreased By
▼ -0.10 (-0.28%)
NETSOL
133.81
Increased By
▲ 9.81 (7.91%)
PACE
4.86
Increased By
▲ 0.06 (1.25%)
PAEL
28.35
Increased By
▲ 0.30 (1.07%)
PIBTL
9.03
Increased By
▲ 0.08 (0.89%)
POWER
7.00
No Change
▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL
17.30
Increased By
▲ 0.15 (0.87%)
PTC
9.25
Decreased By
▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
SILK
1.49
Decreased By
▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
SNGP
47.40
Decreased By
▼ -0.53 (-1.11%)
TELE
18.70
Increased By
▲ 0.60 (3.31%)
TRG
163.70
Increased By
▲ 3.80 (2.38%)
UNITY
31.96
Increased By
▲ 0.94 (3.03%)
WTL
2.78
No Change
▼ 0.00 (0%)
Comments