ANL 21.39 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.63%)
ASC 14.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.48%)
ASL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.16%)
BOP 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.83%)
FCCL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
FFBL 22.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.79%)
FFL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
FNEL 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (12.72%)
GGGL 18.60 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (7.02%)
GGL 37.81 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (7.57%)
HUMNL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.49%)
JSCL 20.35 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (5.17%)
KAPCO 35.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
KEL 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.39%)
MDTL 2.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.42%)
NETSOL 132.75 Increased By ▲ 8.75 (7.06%)
PACE 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.25%)
PAEL 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.89%)
PIBTL 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.89%)
POWER 7.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.58%)
PTC 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
SILK 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
SNGP 47.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.11%)
TELE 18.47 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.04%)
TRG 163.45 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (2.22%)
UNITY 31.97 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.06%)
WTL 2.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.36%)
BR100 4,724 Increased By ▲ 17.76 (0.38%)
BR30 22,823 Increased By ▲ 261.83 (1.16%)
KSE100 44,936 Increased By ▲ 64.65 (0.14%)
KSE30 17,637 Increased By ▲ 29.33 (0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,893
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,251,348
1,49024hr
2.84% positivity
Sindh
460,111
Punjab
433,286
Balochistan
32,981
Islamabad
105,733
KPK
174,671
Euro zone bond yields hold below recent highs as sentiment stabilises

Reuters 04 Oct 2021

LONDON: Borrowing costs across the euro area held below recent highs on Monday, a sign that bond markets are on more stable ground after a recent sharp sell-off triggered by concern that monetary tightening could come sooner rather than later.

Ten-year government bond yields from Germany, France and the Netherlands rose almost 20 basis points in October as signs that inflation could prove stickier than expected and a hawkish shift from the likes of the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of England rattled bond markets.

But without a fresh impetus to drive a sell-off in bonds, yields have come off their highs.

In early Monday trade, most 10-year bond yields were little changed on the day but holding below roughly three-month highs hit in late September.

Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund yield for instance was marginally lower at around -0.23%, having risen to as high at -0.17% last week.

"The coming sessions will show whether Bunds remain supported as risk sentiment stabilises," said Rainer Guntermann, a rates strategist at Commerzbank.

A note of caution in world stock markets also supported demand for safe-haven debt with concerns about China's property sector weighing on equities.

Analysts estimated that government bond issuance in the euro area could top 20 billion euros this week, a factor that could test the calm in bond markets since new supply often puts upward pressure on yields.

Elsewhere there was focus on talks in Germany to form a new coalition government following the Sept. 26 election.

Germany's centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) said on Sunday they were ready to move to three-way coalition talks with the Greens and Free Democrats (FDP), but the two smaller parties kept open the option of an alternative tie-up with the conservatives.

Eurozone bond yields

