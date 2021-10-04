UAE CG meets PPCL MD, CEO

KARACHI: In the context of communicating with Pakistani businessmen, companies and economic institutions, to enhance relations between the UAE and Pakistan, His Excellency Dr Salem Al Khaddeim Al Dhanhani, Consul General of the UAE in Karachi, met with Moin Raza Khan, Managing Director and CEO of the Pakistan Petroleum Company Limited (PPCL), In the presence of Athar Iqbal, CEO of SAI (Petroleum Sector), this meeting came within the framework of the signing of a historic agreement by the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company "ADNOC" with a coalition of four Pakistani companies to explore oil and gas in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on enhancing bilateral trade and joint economic relations and encouraging investment between the two brotherly countries.-PR

