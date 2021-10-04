ANL 20.64 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.74%)
Higher education: Punjab govt decides to complete 197 projects

Recorder Report 04 Oct 2021

LAHORE: Punjab government will complete 197 projects of higher education across the province with the cost of Rs. 15 billion. 88 new male and female collages will be established throughout the province and land for the construction of 21 new colleges out of 88 has been acquired. This was disclosed in a high level meeting held under the chair of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar which reviewed the matters related to the Higher Education department.

The Chief Minister was briefed about the progress on setting up of 15 new universities in the province. During the meeting the public-private partnership and joint venture in establishing new universities in Punjab were also discussed. The meeting also decided to introduce the concept of Smart University in the province besides giving principle approval to make further recruitment of College Teacher Interns (CTIs) across the province.

Usman Buzdar directed to complete the process for the vacant posts of college principals as soon as possible and said that merit should be ensured in the appointment of controllers and secretaries of education boards. He said that a university in every district would provide better opportunities for higher education to the students especially the female students adding that establishment of Indus University in Rajanpur will fulfill the long standing demand of the people of the area.

Universities will also be established in Muzaffargarh, Layyah, Bhakkar, Hafizabad, Bahawalnagar, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Attock, Gujranwala and other districts. University of Taunsa and Women University in DG Khan will remove the sense of deprivation among the people of the area.

