3 bank 'robbers' held in Peshawar, Rs7m recovered

KARACHI: Three bandits, who had looted Rs205 million from a bank in Karachi on 10 August 2021, were captured in Peshawar, police said Sunday. Peshawar Cantt SP said that Rs7 million and a vehicle used in the robbery had been recovered from the three bandits in Peshawar while Karachi police had been informed about their arrest.

The driver of a cash van was stated to be involved in the robbery, said police. A case was registered against the driver and his accomplices at the Mithadar police station. According to the FIR, driver Hussain Shah of a security company drove off with the van carrying Rs205 million after the van's security guard went inside the State Bank of Pakistan building to start the procedure for depositing the cash of Al Falah Bank.