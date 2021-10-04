South Korea National Foundation Day: Message from Kim Haksung, Consul General of South Korea in Karachi

TEXT: It is my pleasure to extend greetings to the Excellencies, friends & the people of Sindh, Pakistan as we celebrate our National Foundation Day on 03 October 2021. I take great pride in sharing such an important occasion with all of you.

Recently, the world has faced a difficult prevailing situation of unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic and we are well aware that the Pakistani Government and the citizens of Karachi are working hard to overcome the COVID-19 crisis. Therefore, it has been decided not to hold a reception of National Day of Korea 2021 in order to participate in this effort as well. It was a very difficult decision to take because it is a very important and meaningful event for any diplomatic mission. National Days are unique opportunities for citizens belonging from all communities to come together and reflect on their country's rich history & culture and the exciting future that lies ahead.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations with Pakistan in November 1983, Korea has promoted exchanges and cooperation in various fields including politics, economy, social culture, development cooperation and human exchanges and I have no doubt that together we will have a bright future ahead. In addition, our office will continue to strive to promote friendly cooperation and mutual exchanges between Korea and Pakistan.

The dynamics and creativity of Korean and companies have become the driving force of innovation, leading to a rapid development in various areas such as high-tech industries, science and technology & culture and arts. As a result of the united efforts of the whole nation. Korea became an advanced country. We Koreans are proud of these great achievements.

Korea is a beautiful country where the beautiful natural environment, excellent cultural heritage and modern urban beauty harmonize. With gratitude, I am enclosing a mask symbolizing the successful overcome of the COVID-19 in our country and a leaflet of the "UNESCO World Heritage in Korea" for showing our long history and tradition. I am also happy to attach famous Green tea of Jeju Island as a Korean taste.

I want to thank you all for your continued support and cooperation in all matters and would like to assure that our office will remain a vital link in strengthening our cultural and economic ties, as well as advancing mutual priorities. May the happiness and health be with you.

