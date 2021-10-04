South Korea National Foundation Day: Kumho Tires

TEXT: We wish Korea a very Happy National Foundation Day and join their celebrations on behalf of Lords Impex, Sole Agents of Kumho Tire.

The history of Kumho tires in Pakistan can be traced back in 1982. Lords Impex is the pioneer of bringing quality Korean tires home. Very few Korean products were available in Pakistan back then. With the help of our continuous efforts and excellent quality of Kumho tires, our product became a household name among the Korean products introduced at that time.

For the past forty years, I have been visiting Korea many times and it feels like home. From day one, I was of the opinion that the Koreans will be coming up very fast, as I found this nation very dedicated, hardworking, honest and quality conscious.

The popularity of Kumho tires is the proof of my vision. We are proud of being associated with Korean product in the early stage.

Being the senior member of the Pakistan Korea Business and Friendship Council, I personally feel delighted to see a huge investment by Korean companies in various fields such as: Automotive and Technological industries, which is the symbol of Korean Pakistani friendship. Their investment shows confidence in our economy and the skills of our businessmen.

Pakistan Korea Friendship Zindabad.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021