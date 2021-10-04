South Korea National Foundation Day: Disruption through Technology

TEXT: Oceanic Group's journey started in 1970 when Capt Khalil Ur Rahman Khan after coming on shore spending successful time in Merchant Navy. The Group journey started with pre and post inspection services to other insurance and valuation related industries. The Group companies represent major international Loss Adjustors and Valuation companies of the world. The Group also has a dedicated Private Family Trust which supports education activities in less privileged arears of the Karachi City and plans to expand to other areas as well in future.

The Group has diversified interests and one of them being CERM Business Solutions (Private) Limited- Technology arm of the Group.

With presence in major cities of Pakistan and is one of the promising technology service providers among the business leaders.

In concordance with the vision of Group Management giving the companies a competitive edge to be highlighted in the market of today, its Technology Service division aims to make its customers Move Faster Towards Future with the most relevant and business specific solutions provided by its partners.

Since its inception, CERMBusiness Solutions has been providing unmatched IT support to its customers. In a very short time CERM Business Solutions have penetrated the market in various leading industries to serve them with the competent consulting resource base.

CERM Business Solutions aims to become the market leader in niche IT technologies to stay ahead of the curve in the world of IT and Digital Transformation. The Company is partner of SAP, OpenIAM, DELL, Microsoft and other renowned software and hardware companies.