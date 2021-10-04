South Korea National Foundation Day

Asad Ur Rehman Khan, Group Managing Director, CERM Pakistan Technology Services

As per our vision of giving the companies a competitive edge highlighted in the market of today, CERM Pakistan Technology Services aims to make its customers Move Faster Towards Future with the most relevant and business specific solutions provided by our brilliant partners. To serve the companies having a better understanding of future business trends, CERM Pakistan Technology Services has enhanced its resources and looking out to turn more companies into its valued clients. As Managing Director, I look forward to see our businesses and society achieve higher success and more prosperity in near future.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021