Oct 03, 2021
Pakistan

CM for paying attention to olive cultivation in southern Punjab

Recorder Report 03 Oct 2021

LAHORE: Terming the ‘Agriculture Transformation Plan’ as a revolutionary program in the agri-history of the province, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Saturday directed to pay attention to the olive cultivation in Southern Punjab.

The CM was given a detailed briefing about Annual Development Projects and other departmental affairs of Agriculture and Livestock Departments in a high-level meeting held today.

The Chief Minister directed not to take the fee of Fard Malikiyat for the issuance of Kisaan Card to the cultivators. He said that 472,000 Kisaan Cards have so far been issued to the farmers for the digital subsidy and these numbers will reach one million by the end of the current fiscal year. About 1590 input dealers of Kisaan Card are working across the province, he said.

Usman Buzdar said that under the National Program, the projects are being carried out to achieve the maximum production of wheat, sugarcane and rice crops. The scope of drip irrigation and solarization projects is being extended gradually.

The meeting was informed that Agriculture Researchers of the department have introduced 31 new types of wheat which have the ability to cope with water shortage and diseases.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sardar Usman Buzdar Agriculture Transformation Plan Kisaan Card Agriculture Researchers

