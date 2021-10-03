HASTI members condole demise of Emad Siddiqui

HYDERABAD: The office bearers of Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry have expressed their deep sorrows on the demise of Emad Siddiqui.

In a joint statement issued here on Saturday, the Chairman HSATI Saman Mal Devnani, Patron-in-Chief Mazhar-ul-haq Chaudhry and other Office Bearers including Executive Committee members have expressed their heartfelt condolences on the demise of former President Hyderabad Chambers of Commerce & Industry Emad Siddiqui.

