Iran condemns Bahrain over Israel opening embassy

TEHRAN: Iran on Friday described Bahrain's hosting of Israel's foreign minister, who the previous day inaugurated the Jewish state's embassy in Manama, as "shameful".

Iran and Israel are sworn enemies and Bahrain is one of four Arab nations to have normalised ties with the Jewish state over the past year or so. Sunni-ruled Bahrain has faced unrest among its large Shiite community which it has consistently blamed on Iran, charges that Tehran denies.

"The shameful welcoming by Bahraini leaders to... the regime occupying Jersualem" took place "against the will of the Bahraini nation," Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh announced in a statement.