PUNJAB PUBLIC PRIVATE PARTNERSHIP AUTHORITY: Abdullah Khan Sumbal (Chairman P&D Board)

02 Oct 2021

TEXT: Public-Private Partnership (PPP) is one of the most effective vehicles to enhance private sector participation in public service delivery. It increases operational efficiency through the profit motivation of the private sector and helps in reforming the selected sectors through the reallocation of roles and risks. To make the development efforts more effective, the Government has carried out a holistic review of the PPP ecosystem in Punjab. This was complemented by the establishment of the PPP Authority. The Authority has the mandate to identify the PPP projects and encourage private sector participation in the development activities through facilitation, enablement and rigorous processing.

In line with the vision of the Government of the Punjab, the Planning and Development Board is motivated to harness maximum economic growth through creation of PPPs. A distinct paradigm shift, it is believed, on the anvil.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

