Sri Lanka adds five more to T20 World Cup squad

  • The T20 World Cup runs from October 17 to November 14 in the United Arab Emirates and Oman
AFP 01 Oct 2021

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka withdrew an injured player and added five more to its Twenty20 World Cup squad Friday, making its contingent 23-strong including reserves.

Sri Lanka Cricket said Pathum Nissanka, Minod Bhanuka, Asen Bandara, Lakshan Sandakan and Ramesh Mendis will join the team that will leave for Oman on Sunday.

Sri Lanka's Malinga retires from all forms of cricket

Batting allrounder Lahiru Madushanka was injured during practice and was removed from the squad, Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement.

The T20 World Cup runs from October 17 to November 14 in the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

Sri Lanka name squad for cricket's T20 World Cup

Sri Lanka's revised squad:

Dasun Shanaka (capt), Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kamindu Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrema, Maheesh Theekshana, Pathum Nissanka, Minod Bhanuka, Ashen Bandara, Lakshan Sandakan, Ramesh Mendis.

Reserves: Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando, Akila Dananjaya, Pulina Tharanga.

