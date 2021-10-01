Relations with Denmark on upward trajectory: Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that bilateral relations between Pakistan and Denmark are on an upward trajectory, expressing hope that both sides will collectively work to see that the region is peaceful and stable.

Addressing a press conference alongside Minister of Foreign Affairs of Denmark Jeppe Kofod on Friday, FM Qureshi said that both sides discussed the prevailing situation in Afghanistan, as well as regional and bilateral issues.

Qureshi added that he also shared with Kofod his interaction with the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice President of the European Commission, Josep Borrell, regarding Afghanistan.

"We also availed this opportunity to review our bilateral relations and I am happy to share that they are on an upward trajectory and there is a lot that can be done," Qureshi said.

He added that the Green Partnership agreement between the two countries will give them opportunities for greater cooperation in renewable energy.

Danish PM lauds Pakistan’s assistance in facilitating evacuations

The Pakistani FM also thanked his Danish counterpart for supporting Pakistan's status in the Generalised Scheme of Preferences (GSP), adding that he was looking forward to Denmark's continued support in the days ahead.

He further said that hopefully, both sides will collectively work together to build a better bilateral relationship and to see that their region is peaceful and stable.

In his address, the Danish FM said that it is his first visit to Pakistan and he was pleased to have a productive and comprehensive discussion with Qureshi. He continued that Pakistan and Denmark have a strong and long bilateral relationship.

"We now plan to strengthen them further in areas such as climate change, energy and sustainable trade," Kofod added.

He once again conveyed his deepest gratitude to Pakistan for its assistance in the emergency evacuation situation from Afghanistan.

"We are of course deeply worried about Afghanistan becoming a safe haven for terrorist groups. The people of Pakistan know the horrors of terrorists better than anyone," the Danish FM said.

"Pakistan is a very important country in the region so we had a discussion on how to deal with the new Taliban regime and how Afghanistan can become inclusive."