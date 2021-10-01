ANL 20.45 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.79%)
ASC 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
ASL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.35%)
BOP 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
FCCL 17.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.7%)
FFBL 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.29%)
FFL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (9.38%)
GGGL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.42%)
GGL 35.75 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.44%)
HUMNL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
JSCL 19.40 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (6.3%)
KAPCO 35.49 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.28%)
KEL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.87%)
MDTL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.73%)
MLCF 35.18 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.31%)
NETSOL 124.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.28%)
PACE 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.82%)
PAEL 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.1%)
PIBTL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
POWER 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.39%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2%)
SNGP 47.79 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (5.15%)
TELE 18.04 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.09%)
TRG 160.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.19%)
UNITY 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.61%)
WTL 2.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.95%)
BR100 4,713 Increased By ▲ 109.15 (2.37%)
BR30 22,609 Increased By ▲ 577.09 (2.62%)
KSE100 44,899 Increased By ▲ 702.22 (1.59%)
KSE30 17,634 Increased By ▲ 266.22 (1.53%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,785
5624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,246,538
1,41124hr
2.88% positivity
Sindh
457,928
Punjab
431,666
Balochistan
32,926
Islamabad
105,516
KPK
174,017
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Relations with Denmark on upward trajectory: Qureshi

  • Foreign minister meets Danish counterpart, hopes both sides will work together to build better bilateral relationship and see that region is peaceful and stable
BR Web Desk 01 Oct 2021

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that bilateral relations between Pakistan and Denmark are on an upward trajectory, expressing hope that both sides will collectively work to see that the region is peaceful and stable.

Addressing a press conference alongside Minister of Foreign Affairs of Denmark Jeppe Kofod on Friday, FM Qureshi said that both sides discussed the prevailing situation in Afghanistan, as well as regional and bilateral issues.

Qureshi added that he also shared with Kofod his interaction with the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice President of the European Commission, Josep Borrell, regarding Afghanistan.

"We also availed this opportunity to review our bilateral relations and I am happy to share that they are on an upward trajectory and there is a lot that can be done," Qureshi said.

He added that the Green Partnership agreement between the two countries will give them opportunities for greater cooperation in renewable energy.

Danish PM lauds Pakistan’s assistance in facilitating evacuations

The Pakistani FM also thanked his Danish counterpart for supporting Pakistan's status in the Generalised Scheme of Preferences (GSP), adding that he was looking forward to Denmark's continued support in the days ahead.

He further said that hopefully, both sides will collectively work together to build a better bilateral relationship and to see that their region is peaceful and stable.

In his address, the Danish FM said that it is his first visit to Pakistan and he was pleased to have a productive and comprehensive discussion with Qureshi. He continued that Pakistan and Denmark have a strong and long bilateral relationship.

"We now plan to strengthen them further in areas such as climate change, energy and sustainable trade," Kofod added.

He once again conveyed his deepest gratitude to Pakistan for its assistance in the emergency evacuation situation from Afghanistan.

"We are of course deeply worried about Afghanistan becoming a safe haven for terrorist groups. The people of Pakistan know the horrors of terrorists better than anyone," the Danish FM said.

"Pakistan is a very important country in the region so we had a discussion on how to deal with the new Taliban regime and how Afghanistan can become inclusive."

Pakistan Afghanistan denmark Shah Mahmood Jeppe Kofod

Comments

1000 characters

Relations with Denmark on upward trajectory: Qureshi

Weather system to hit Makran coast after strengthening into cyclonic storm: PMD

Growing circular debt harming financial viability of power sector: Nepra

Pakistan reports lowest Covid-19 positivity since July 4

PM inaugurates mega power line

Fuel charge adjustment: Nepra set to pass financial burden of Rs31bn to consumers

Import of additional 114 items: SBP imposes 100pc cash margin requirement

POL products’ prices increased

Commodity prices, interest rates: Poor country debt could worsen: WB chief

NAB chief one step away from tenure extension?

Read more stories