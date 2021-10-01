UK says second planned green gilt will mature in 2053

LONDON: Britain's second green government bond, planned for launch later this month, will mature in July 2053, the Debt Management Office (DMO) said on Friday.

The bond is due for sale via syndication in the week starting Oct. 18.

"Further details of this transaction, including the appointment of the syndicate and the coupon on the new green gilt, will be announced in due course," the DMO said in a statement.

In September Britain sold 10 billion pounds of its first 'green' government bond on Tuesday after attracting over 100 billion pounds ($137 billion) of demand from investors, a record high that showed the clamour for assets that can be marketed as good for the planet.