ANL 20.45 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.79%)
ASC 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
ASL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.35%)
BOP 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
FCCL 17.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.7%)
FFBL 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.29%)
FFL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (9.38%)
GGGL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.42%)
GGL 35.75 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.44%)
HUMNL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
JSCL 19.40 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (6.3%)
KAPCO 35.49 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.28%)
KEL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.87%)
MDTL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.73%)
MLCF 35.18 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.31%)
NETSOL 124.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.28%)
PACE 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.82%)
PAEL 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.1%)
PIBTL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
POWER 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.39%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2%)
SNGP 47.79 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (5.15%)
TELE 18.04 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.09%)
TRG 160.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.19%)
UNITY 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.61%)
WTL 2.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.95%)
BR100 4,713 Increased By ▲ 109.15 (2.37%)
BR30 22,609 Increased By ▲ 577.09 (2.62%)
KSE100 44,899 Increased By ▲ 702.22 (1.59%)
KSE30 17,634 Increased By ▲ 266.22 (1.53%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,785
5624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,246,538
1,41124hr
2.88% positivity
Sindh
457,928
Punjab
431,666
Balochistan
32,926
Islamabad
105,516
KPK
174,017
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan reports lowest Covid-19 positivity since July 4

  • Country detects 1,411 positive cases in 24 hours
BR Web Desk 01 Oct 2021

Pakistan recorded its coronavirus positivity ratio at 2.87% on September 30, the lowest since July 4 when it stood at 2.97%, as the country continued to witness a decline in Covid-19 cases.

For the past couple of days, the country has been reporting positivity ratio below 4%, with the level now reaching its lowest in over two months. The country reported 1,411 new positive cases out of 49,049 tests conducted in 24 hours.

Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad and Azad Jammu and Kashmir collectively reported 136 coronavirus cases, Punjab (574), Balochistan (10), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (221) and Sindh (470).

Pakistan has so far tested 19,435,155 people out of which 1,246,538 tested Covid-19 positive.

Punjab witnesses decline in Covid-19 positivity ratio

Meanwhile, the active number of cases have reached 48,163 while the critical number of cases stands at 3,649. During the last 24 hours, the novel virus claimed 56 more lives, taking the death toll to 27,785.

Presently, the total recoveries stand at 1,170,590 after the country reported 1,024 recoveries during the last 24 hours.

As the fourth Covid-19 wave weakens, the country has increased its vaccination drive and administered 1,185,379 doses during the last 24 hours. So far, 82,820,350 doses have been administered, the National Command and Operation Centre said.

Starting today (October 1), only fully vaccinated citizens will be allowed to stay in the transportation business of students while only fully vaccinated people will be allowed to enter and work in shopping malls.

Moreover, only fully vaccinated people will be allowed domestic and international air travel.

Coronavirus Pakistan cases positivity

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan reports lowest Covid-19 positivity since July 4

Relations with Denmark on upward trajectory: Qureshi

Weather system to hit Makran coast after strengthening into cyclonic storm: PMD

Growing circular debt harming financial viability of power sector: Nepra

PM inaugurates mega power line

Fuel charge adjustment: Nepra set to pass financial burden of Rs31bn to consumers

Import of additional 114 items: SBP imposes 100pc cash margin requirement

POL products’ prices increased

Commodity prices, interest rates: Poor country debt could worsen: WB chief

NAB chief one step away from tenure extension?

Read more stories