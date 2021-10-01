Pakistan reports lowest Covid-19 positivity since July 4

Pakistan recorded its coronavirus positivity ratio at 2.87% on September 30, the lowest since July 4 when it stood at 2.97%, as the country continued to witness a decline in Covid-19 cases.

For the past couple of days, the country has been reporting positivity ratio below 4%, with the level now reaching its lowest in over two months. The country reported 1,411 new positive cases out of 49,049 tests conducted in 24 hours.

Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad and Azad Jammu and Kashmir collectively reported 136 coronavirus cases, Punjab (574), Balochistan (10), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (221) and Sindh (470).

Pakistan has so far tested 19,435,155 people out of which 1,246,538 tested Covid-19 positive.

Punjab witnesses decline in Covid-19 positivity ratio

Meanwhile, the active number of cases have reached 48,163 while the critical number of cases stands at 3,649. During the last 24 hours, the novel virus claimed 56 more lives, taking the death toll to 27,785.

Presently, the total recoveries stand at 1,170,590 after the country reported 1,024 recoveries during the last 24 hours.

As the fourth Covid-19 wave weakens, the country has increased its vaccination drive and administered 1,185,379 doses during the last 24 hours. So far, 82,820,350 doses have been administered, the National Command and Operation Centre said.

Starting today (October 1), only fully vaccinated citizens will be allowed to stay in the transportation business of students while only fully vaccinated people will be allowed to enter and work in shopping malls.

Moreover, only fully vaccinated people will be allowed domestic and international air travel.