Punjab witnesses decline in Covid-19 positivity ratio

LAHORE: The overall corona positivity rate in Punjab has further declined to 4.17 percent, as out of 17,704 Covid-19 tests conducted during the last 24 hours across the province, 739 fresh virus cases and 22 more deaths were reported taking the provincial tally of cases to 431,093 and death toll to 12,614.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday paid visit to Expo Center to review corona vaccination drive.

The CM directed the authorities to extend all out facilities to the visitors. Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid briefed the CM regarding the vaccination drive. She said around eight million people have been vaccinated in Lahore.

An elderly citizen termed the facility a symbol of good governance as no difficulty was faced by him. The CM appealed to the citizens to save their lives by vaccinating themselves.

With the recovery of 1134 more virus patients, the number of recovered patients in the province has reached 400,743. On the other hand, 2,377 recoveries were reported across the country during the last 24 hours taking the tally of total recoveries to 1169566 with recovery rate of 93.9 percent. Out of 22 deaths in Punjab, eight were reported in Lahore, five in Gujranwala, three in Rawalpindi, two each in Muzaffargarh, and Sargodha and one each in Faialabad and Sheikhupura.

As per breakup of corona cases and deaths in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 217125 cases and 4963 deaths, Rawalpindi 37870 cases and 1999 deaths, Faisalabad 25714 cases and 1252 deaths, Multan 21806 cases and 894 deaths, Bahawalpur 9954 cases and 267 deaths, Gujranwala 10140 cases and 586 deaths, Rahim Yar Khan 7972 cases and 290 deaths, Sargodha 10764 cases and 344 deaths, Sheikhupura 4803 cases and 158 deaths and Sialkot reported 8647 cases and 247 deaths.

On the other hand, Punjab has reported 223 dengue cases including 167 cases in the provincial capital Lahore, 35 in Rawalpindi, four in Kasur, three in Narowal and two each from Faisalabad and Khushab. Also, single cases were reported each in Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, Jhang, Rajanpur, Sheikhupura, Attock, Multan, and Sialkot.

Punjab Health Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said that 1,659 cases have been reported so far in this year. Currently, 115 dengue patients are being treated at Lahore’s hospitals. There are 18 dengue patients in Ganga Ram Hospital, 15 in Jinnah Hospital, 11 in Mayo Hospital, and nine in Doctor’s Hospital. Eight dengue patients were admitted in Services Hospital and Shalimar Hospital each, seven in Gulab Devi and five in Farooq Hospital while four dengue patients are being treated at Ghurki Trust Hospital and University of Lahore Teaching Hospital.

Moreover, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif criticized the government for its poor handling of the dengue epidemic saying that it was very sad to see people in distress. They are just calling for good governance, he added.

Quoting an example from his tenure as chief minister, Shehbaz said after the first outbreak of dengue, a comprehensive document was prepared based on government experiences and developed methods for controlling the epidemic.

