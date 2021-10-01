ANL 20.09 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (10.57%)
ASC 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.07%)
ASL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
BOP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
BYCO 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (7.61%)
FCCL 18.15 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (6.76%)
FFBL 22.51 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.03%)
FFL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.63%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.73%)
GGGL 16.68 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.02%)
GGL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-6.03%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.87%)
JSCL 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.33%)
KAPCO 35.04 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.26%)
KEL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (13.64%)
MDTL 2.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.43%)
MLCF 35.07 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (4.22%)
NETSOL 124.50 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (3.15%)
PACE 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.88%)
PAEL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.97%)
PIBTL 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.04%)
POWER 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
PRL 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.27%)
PTC 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.23%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.46%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.04%)
TRG 160.00 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (1.98%)
UNITY 31.01 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.57%)
WTL 2.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.37%)
BR100 4,604 Increased By ▲ 14.49 (0.32%)
BR30 22,032 Increased By ▲ 169.52 (0.78%)
KSE100 44,197 Decreased By ▼ -169.88 (-0.38%)
KSE30 17,368 Decreased By ▼ -88.59 (-0.51%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,729
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,245,127
1,74224hr
3.31% positivity
Sindh
457,458
Punjab
431,092
Balochistan
32,916
Islamabad
105,417
KPK
173,796
Assembly of Skoda and Volkswagen: PML appoints AKD Securities as financial advisor

Recorder Report 01 Oct 2021

KARACHI: Premier Motors Limited (PML) will initially launch premium Volkswagen and Skoda Crossovers and SUVs in Pakistan which are expected to hit the road by mid-2023.

At a signing ceremony held at AKD’s head office in Karachi, Premier Motors Limited (“PML”) – License CKD assembly partner of the German auto giant, Volkswagen Group has appointed AKD Securities Limited as its Financial Advisor for achieving financial close of its CKD Assembly Plant Project in Pakistan.

Volkswagen Group, known for its attention to detail and emphasis on product safety and quality, plans to enter CKD assembly with PML in a cutting-edge, fully integrated production plant. This plant will mark the entry of locally assembled Skoda and Volkswagen premium cars for the first time in the country.

The plant is situated in Hub, Balochistan with a capacity of 30,000 vehicles per annum. Construction has begun in July 2021 and going-on with full swing. PML will initially launch premium Volkswagen and Skoda Crossovers and SUVs in Pakistan which are expected to hit the road by mid-2023. The project is expected to cost $100 million.

PML already has a footprint in the automobile business through its parent Company i.e. Premier Systems (Private) Limited which is the sole importer and authorized dealer of Audi AG in Pakistan since 2006 and authorized importer of Audi cars in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Volkswagen Skoda Crossovers Premier Motors Limited Audi AG

