ANL 20.09 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (10.57%)
ASC 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.07%)
ASL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
BOP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
BYCO 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (7.61%)
FCCL 18.15 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (6.76%)
FFBL 22.51 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.03%)
FFL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.63%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.73%)
GGGL 16.68 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.02%)
GGL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-6.03%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.87%)
JSCL 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.33%)
KAPCO 35.04 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.26%)
KEL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (13.64%)
MDTL 2.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.43%)
MLCF 35.07 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (4.22%)
NETSOL 124.50 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (3.15%)
PACE 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.88%)
PAEL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.97%)
PIBTL 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.04%)
POWER 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
PRL 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.27%)
PTC 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.23%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.46%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.04%)
TRG 160.00 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (1.98%)
UNITY 31.01 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.57%)
WTL 2.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.37%)
BR100 4,604 Increased By ▲ 14.49 (0.32%)
BR30 22,032 Increased By ▲ 169.52 (0.78%)
KSE100 44,197 Decreased By ▼ -169.88 (-0.38%)
KSE30 17,368 Decreased By ▼ -88.59 (-0.51%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,729
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,245,127
1,74224hr
3.31% positivity
Sindh
457,458
Punjab
431,092
Balochistan
32,916
Islamabad
105,417
KPK
173,796
Banks boost most Gulf shares; Abu Dhabi dips

Reuters 01 Oct 2021

DUBAI: Jumps in financial shares helped most stock markets in the Gulf close higher on Thursday, with indexes heading for a quarterly gain, although the Abu Dhabi benchmark bucked the trend to end lower for the day.

The GCC has outperformed on the back of oil price strength. There might be a concerning signal in the last month’s weakness in non-commodity sectors in Saudi, said Hasnain Malik of Tellimer

The most value and potential for recovery in the region is seen in Dubai, he said.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index closed up 1%, adding a 4.7% over the July-September period, although at a slower pace than the previous two quarters.

Al Rajhi Bank jumped and Saudi National Bank jumped 1.3% and 2% receptively after brokerage firm EFG Hermes raised target prices.

Saudi Telecom added nearly 2% after its unit, solutions by stc, surged nearly 30% on its first day of trading amid a rush of initial public offerings.

Oil prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf’s financial shares, will see modest gains for the rest of the year and into 2022 as consumption resumes its recovery to pre-pandemic levels, with a likely COVID-19 resurgence still looming large over the outlook, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.

In Dubai, the main share index rose 0.7%, logging a slower quarterly gain of 1.2% so far in this year, supported by a 1.1% rise in Emirates NBD Bank and a 1.2% leap in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties.

Abu Dhabi’s index ended the month down 0.4%, but eked out 12.6% for the quarter. The country’s largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank dropped 1.7% and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank lost 0.7%.

In Qatar, the benchmark gained 0.5% as petrochemical company Industries Qatar increased 1.4%, logging a seventh consecutive sessions of rise.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index closed 1% higher, bolstered by a 1.8% jump in its top lender Commercial International Bank-CIB.

Al Rajhi Bank NBD Bank GCC Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index

