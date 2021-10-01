ANL 20.09 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (10.57%)
Recorder Report 01 Oct 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Kot Addu Power Company Ltd#       25-09-2021   02-10-2021                                 02-10-2021
Kohat Cement Company Ltd          27-09-2021   04-10-2021   NIL                           04-10-2021
Tri-Pack Films Ltd#               27-09-2021   04-10-2021                                 04-10-2021
The Hub Power Company Ltd         25-09-2021   05-10-2021   50%(F)         23-09-2021     05-10-2021
Tata Textile Mills Ltd            27-09-2021   05-10-2021   NIL                           05-10-2021
(AGSILSC) Agha Steel
Industries Ltd                    01-10-2021   08-10-2021
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd#     02-10-2021   08-10-2021                                 08-10-2021
The Bank of Punjab#               04-10-2021   10-10-2021                                 11-10-2021
(EPCLSC) Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Ltd                     04-10-2021   11-10-2021
Bestway Cement Ltd                05-10-2021   11-10-2021   40%(F)         01-10-2021     11-10-2021
Thal Ltd                          06-10-2021   12-10-2021   120%(F)        04-10-2021     12-10-2021
K-Electric Ltd                    07-10-2021   13-10-2021   NIL                           13-10-2021
KASB Modaraba                     30-09-2021   14-10-2021   4.80%(F)       28-09-2021     14-10-2021
First Pak Modaraba                30-09-2021   14-10-2021   NIL                           14-10-2021
Awwal Modaraba                    30-09-2021   14-10-2021   3.20%(F)       28-09-2021     14-10-2021
First Prudential Modaraba         30-09-2021   14-10-2021   0.80%(F)       28-09-2021     14-10-2021
Pakistan Refinery Ltd             08-10-2021   14-10-2021   NIL                           14-10-2021
National Foods Ltd                08-10-2021   14-10-2021   100%(F),25%B   06-10-2021     14-10-2021
Trust Modaraba                    08-10-2021   15-10-2021   NIL                           15-10-2021
Interloop Ltd                     08-10-2021   15-10-2021   10%(F),3%B     06-10-2021     15-10-2021
Thatta Cement Company Ltd         08-10-2021   15-10-2021   2.5%(F)        06-10-2021     15-10-2021
Cherat Cement Company Ltd         08-10-2021   16-10-2021   12.50%(F)      06-10-2021     16-10-2021
GoodLuck Industries Ltd           09-10-2021   16-10-2021   30%(F)         07-10-2021     16-10-2021
Bannu Woollen Mills Ltd           09-10-2021   16-10-2021   NIL                           16-10-2021
The United Insurance Company
of Pakistan Ltd#                  09-10-2021   16-10-2021                                 16-10-2021
Hashimi Can Company Ltd           11-10-2021   18-10-2021   NIL                           18-10-2021
(BYCOSC) Byco Petroleum
Pakistan Ltd                      12-10-2021   18-10-2021
Lalpir Power Ltd                  12-10-2021   18-10-2021   10%(i)         08-10-2021
Pakgen Power Ltd                  12-10-2021   18-10-2021   10%(i)         08-10-2021
Tata Textile Mills Ltd            12-10-2021   19-10-2021   25%(i)         08-10-2021
First Al-Noor Modaraba            13-10-2021   19-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Engro Corporation Ltd             13-10-2021   19-10-2021   70%(ii)        11-10-2021
Fauji Cement Company Ltd          14-10-2021   20-10-2021   NIL                           20-10-2021
Merit Packaging Ltd               12-10-2021   21-10-2021   148%R**        08-10-2021     21-10-2021
Amreli Steels Ltd                 12-10-2021   21-10-2021   NIL                           21-10-2021
National Refinery Ltd             14-10-2021   21-10-2021   100%(F)        12-10-2021     21-10-2021
Dynea Pakistan Ltd                14-10-2021   21-10-2021   100%(F)        12-10-2021     21-10-2021
Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd        14-10-2021   21-10-2021   40%(F)         12-10-2021     21-10-2021
Matco Foods Ltd                   14-10-2021   21-10-2021   NIL                           21-10-2021
Agriauto Industries Ltd           15-10-2021   21-10-2021   120%(F)        13-10-2021     21-10-2021
Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Ltd      15-10-2021   21-10-2021   25%(F)         13-10-2021     21-10-2021
TPL Properties Ltd                15-10-2021   21-10-2021   NIL                           21-10-2021
TPL Trakker Ltd                   15-10-2021   21-10-2021   NIL                           21-10-2021
Cherat Packaging Ltd              15-10-2021   21-10-2021   40%(F)         13-10-2021     21-10-2021
Ittefaq Iron Industries Ltd       15-10-2021   21-10-2021   NIL                           21-10-2021
Pakistan Synthetics Ltd           15-10-2021   22-10-2021   25%(F),10%B    13-10-2021     22-10-2021
Ghani Global Glass Ltd            15-10-2021   22-10-2021   NIL                           23-10-2021
Ghani Global Holdings Ltd         15-10-2021   22-10-2021   15%B           13-10-2021     23-10-2021
A gha Steel Industries Ltd        15-10-2021   22-10-2021   5%B            13-10-2021     22-10-2021
Drekkar Kingsway Ltd              15-10-2021   22-10-2021   NIL                           22-10-2021
Kot Addu Power Company Ltd        15-10-2021   22-10-2021   35%(F)         13-10-2021     22-10-2021
786 Investments Ltd               15-10-2021   22-10-2021   NIL                           22-10-2021
TPL Corp Ltd                      15-10-2021   22-10-2021   NIL                           22-10-2021
Pakistan PVC Ltd                  15-10-2021   22-10-2021   NIL                           22-10-2021
Murree Brewery Company Ltd        16-10-2021   22-10-2021   100%(F)        14-10-2021     22-10-2021
Macter International Ltd          16-10-2021   23-10-2021   20%(F)         14-10-2021     23-10-2021
Babri Cotton Mills Ltd            16-10-2021   23-10-2021   NIL                           23-10-2021
Janana De Malucho Textile
Mills Ltd                         16-10-2021   23-10-2021   NIL                           23-10-2021
Nimir Resins Ltd                  17-10-2021   23-10-2021   NIL                           23-10-2021
Dawood Equities Ltd               11-10-2021   25-10-2021   10%B           07-10-2021     25-10-2021
Pakistan Paper Products Ltd       16-10-2021   25-10-2021   30%(F)         14-10-2021     25-10-2021
Artistic Denim Mills Ltd          17-10-2021   25-10-2021   20%(F)         14-10-2021     25-10-2021
Descon Oxychem Ltd                18-10-2021   25-10-2021   10%(F)         14-10-2021     25-10-2021
NetSol Technologies Ltd           18-10-2021   25-10-2021   NIL                           25-10-2021
Calcorp Ltd                       18-10-2021   25-10-2021   NIL                           25-10-2021
Sitara Chemical Industries Ltd    19-10-2021   25-10-2021   100%(F)        15-10-2021     25-10-2021
Shezan International Ltd          19-10-2021   25-10-2021   55%(F),10%B    15-10-2021     25-10-2021
Elahi Cotton Mills Ltd            19-10-2021   25-10-2021   NIL                           25-10-2021
Ismail Industries Ltd             19-10-2021   25-10-2021   150%(F)        15-10-2021     25-10-2021
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd            19-10-2021   25-10-2021   20%(F)         15-10-2021     25-10-2021
Pakistan Petroleum
Ltd-Preference                    19-10-2021   25-10-2021   15%(F)
Pakistan State Oil Company Ltd    15-10-2021   26-10-2021   100%(F)        13-10-2021     26-10-2021
Al-Khair Gadoon Ltd               18-10-2021   26-10-2021   NIL                           26-10-2021
Habib Rice Products Ltd           18-10-2021   26-10-2021   60%(F)         14-10-2021     26-10-2021
First Credit & Investment
Bank Ltd                          18-10-2021   26-10-2021   NIL                           26-10-2021
Kohinoor Energy Ltd               19-10-2021   26-10-2021   NIL                           26-10-2021
Gatron(Industries) Ltd            19-10-2021   26-10-2021   NIL                           26-10-2021
Ibrahim Fibres Ltd                19-10-2021   26-10-2021   20%(F)         15-10-2021     26-10-2021
Orient Rental Modaraba            19-10-2021   26-10-2021   10%(F)         15-10-2021     26-10-2021
Popular Islamic Modaraba          19-10-2021   26-10-2021   4.034%(F)      15-10-2021     26-10-2021
MCB-Arif Habib Savings &
Investments Ltd                   19-10-2021   26-10-2021   27.5%(F)       15-10-2021     26-10-2021
Gillette Pakistan Ltd             19-10-2021   26-10-2021   NIL                           26-10-2021
Mari Petroleum Company Ltd        19-10-2021   26-10-2021   750%(F)        15-10-2021     26-10-2021
Javedan Corporation Ltd           19-10-2021   26-10-2021   20%B           15-10-2021     26-10-2021
Orix Leasing Pakistan Ltd         19-10-2021   26-10-2021   20%(F)         15-10-2021     26-10-2021
Bolan Castings Ltd                19-10-2021   26-10-2021   NIL                           26-10-2021
Orix Modaraba                     19-10-2021   26-10-2021   29%(F)         15-10-2021     26-10-2021
Sindh Modaraba                    19-10-2021   26-10-2021   10%(F)         15-10-2021     26-10-2021
Buxly Paints Ltd                  20-10-2021   26-10-2021   NIL                           26-10-2021
The Crescent Textile Mills Ltd    20-10-2021   26-10-2021   NIL                           26-10-2021
Nimir Industrial Chemicals Ltd    20-10-2021   26-10-2021   20%(F)         18-10-2021     26-10-2021
Hi-Tech Lubricants Ltd            20-10-2021   26-10-2021   20%(F),20%B    18-10-2021     26-10-2021
Shield Corporation Ltd            13-10-2021   27-10-2021   20%(F)         11-10-2021     27-10-2021
Byco Petroleum Pakistan Ltd       19-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Faisal Spinning Mills Ltd         19-10-2021   27-10-2021   214.50%(F)     15-10-2021     27-10-2021
Blessed Textiles Ltd              19-10-2021   27-10-2021   330%(F)        15-10-2021     27-10-2021
Bhanero Textile Mills Ltd         19-10-2021   27-10-2021   715%(F)        15-10-2021     27-10-2021
Globe Textile Mills Ltd           19-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Biafo Industries Ltd              19-10-2021   27-10-2021   10%B           15-10-2021     27-10-2021
Kohinoor Mills Ltd                20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Dewan Cement Ltd                  20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Dewan A utomotive Engineering
Ltd                               20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Dewan Textile Mills Ltd           20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Dewan Mushtaq Textile Mills Ltd   20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Dewan Khalid Textiles Mills Ltd   20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Dewan Farooque
Spinning Mills Ltd.               20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Dewan Farooque Motors Ltd         20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Security Leasing Corporation Ltd  20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Khyber Textile Mills Ltd          20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Modaraba Al-Mali                  20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Nishat Power Ltd                  20-10-2021   27-10-2021   15%(F)         18-10-2021     27-10-2021
Ittehad Chemicals Ltd             20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
First Dawood
Investment Bank Ltd.              20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Otsuka Pakistan Ltd               21-10-2021   27-10-2021   15%(F)         19-10-2021     27-10-2021
Sapphire Textile Mills Ltd        21-10-2021   27-10-2021   150%(F)        19-10-2021     27-10-2021
Allied Rental Moadarba            21-10-2021   27-10-2021   15%(F)         19-10-2021     27-10-2021
Suraj Cotton Mills Ltd            21-10-2021   27-10-2021   100%(F),10%B   19-10-2021     27-10-2021
Khurshid Spinning Mills Ltd       21-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Sazgar Engineering Works Ltd      21-10-2021   27-10-2021   30%B           19-10-2021     27-10-2021
Sitara Peroxide Ltd               21-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
First UDL Modaraba                21-10-2021   27-10-2021   11%(F)         19-10-2021     27-10-2021
Synthetic Products
Enterprises Ltd.                  21-10-2021   27-10-2021   5%(F),8%B      19-10-2021     27-10-2021
Altern Energy Ltd                 21-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Dawood Hercules
Corporation Ltd.                  21-10-2021   27-10-2021   30%(ii)        19-10-2021
Berger Paints Pakistan Ltd        21-10-2021   27-10-2021   40%(F)         19-10-2021     27-10-2021
Roshan Packages Ltd               21-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Reliance Cotton
Spinning Mills Ltd.               21-10-2021   27-10-2021   50%(F)         19-10-2021     27-10-2021
At-Tahur Ltd                      21-10-2021   27-10-2021   12%B           19-10-2021     27-10-2021
Sapphire Fibres Ltd               21-10-2021   27-10-2021   100%(F)        19-10-2021     27-10-2021
Rupali Polyester Ltd              22-10-2021   27-10-2021   50%(F)         20-10-2021     27-10-2021
Image Pakistan Ltd                08-10-2021   28-10-2021   10%(F)         21-10-2021     28-10-2021
Ecopack Ltd                       15-10-2021   28-10-2021   10%B           13-10-2021     28-10-2021
Nishat Mills Ltd                  21-10-2021   28-10-2021   40%(F)         19-10-2021     28-10-2021
D.G. Khan Cement Company Ltd      21-10-2021   28-10-2021   10%(F)         19-10-2021     28-10-2021
Dewan Salman Fibre Ltd            21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Service Fabrics Ltd               21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Pakistan Hotels Developers Ltd    21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Shifa International
Hospitals Ltd                     21-10-2021   28-10-2021   2%B            19-10-2021     28-10-2021
Fecto Cement Ltd                  21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Crescent Steel & Allied
Products Ltd                      21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
The General Tyre & Rubber
Company of Pakistan Ltd           21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Pioneer Cement Ltd                21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Nishat Chunian Ltd                21-10-2021   28-10-2021   50%(F)         19-10-2021     28-10-2021
First National Equities Ltd       21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Mughal Iron & Steel
Industries Ltd.                   21-10-2021   28-10-2021   15%B           19-10-2021     28-10-2021
Flying Cement Company Ltd         21-10-2021   28-10-2021   5%B            19-10-2021     28-10-2021
Feroz 1888 Mills Ltd              22-10-2021   28-10-2021   14.3%(F)       20-10-2021     28-10-2021
Tariq Glass Industries Ltd        22-10-2021   28-10-2021   120%(F)        20-10-2021     28-10-2021
Pakistan Stock Exchange Ltd       22-10-2021   28-10-2021   2%(F)          20-10-2021     28-10-2021
First IBL Modaraba                22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
IBL Healthcare Ltd                22-10-2021   28-10-2021   10%(F),20%B    20-10-2021     28-10-2021
Reliance Weaving Mills Ltd        22-10-2021   28-10-2021   25%(F)         20-10-2021     28-10-2021
Punjab Oil Mills Ltd              22-10-2021   28-10-2021   10%(F)         20-10-2021     28-10-2021
Shadab Textile Mills Ltd          22-10-2021   28-10-2021   10%(F)         20-10-2021     28-10-2021
J.K. Spinning Mills Ltd           22-10-2021   28-10-2021   15%(F)         20-10-2021     28-10-2021
Ghandhara Industries Ltd          22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd            22-10-2021   28-10-2021   27.50%(ii)     20-10-2021
Ghandhara Nissan Ltd              22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Nagina Cotton Mills Ltd           22-10-2021   28-10-2021   25%(F)         20-10-2021     28-10-2021
Prosperity Weaving Mills Ltd      22-10-2021   28-10-2021   25%(F)         20-10-2021     28-10-2021
Ellcot Spinning Mills Ltd         22-10-2021   28-10-2021   25%(F)         20-10-2021     28-10-2021
Nishat Chunian Power Ltd          22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Oil & Gas Development
Company Ltd                       22-10-2021   28-10-2021   15%(F)         20-10-2021     28-10-2021
Fateh Sports Wear Ltd             22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Fateh Industries Ltd              22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
United Brands Ltd                 22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Modaraba Al-Mali                  22-10-2021   29-10-2021   331%R          20-10-2021
Trust Securities
& Brokerage Ltd                   22-10-2021   29-10-2021   NIL                           29-10-2021
Shahtaj Textile Ltd               20-10-2021   30-10-2021   115%(F)        18-10-2021     27-10-2021
Millat Tractors Ltd               24-10-2021   30-10-2021   500%(F),20%B   21-10-2021     30-10-2021
MACPAC Films Ltd                  28-10-2021   03-11-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at a Premium of Rs.2.50/- per share **

Final Book Closure for Merger into Ghani Value Glass Ltd *

