State Bank of Pakistan conversion rates
01 Oct 2021
KARACHI: Rates applicable for conversion into rupees of Foreign Currency Deposits, Dollar Bearer Certificates, Foreign Currency Bearer Certificates, Special US Dollar bonds and profits thereon by all banks and also for providing forward cover on foreign currency deposit (Excluding FE-25 Deposits) issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee on Thursday (September 30, 2021).
US Dollar 170.4449
Pound Sterling 230.4415
Euro 198.7728
Japanese Yen 1.5310
