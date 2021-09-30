ANL 20.09 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (10.57%)
ASC 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.07%)
ASL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
BOP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
BYCO 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (7.61%)
FCCL 18.15 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (6.76%)
FFBL 22.51 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.03%)
FFL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.63%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.73%)
GGGL 16.68 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.02%)
GGL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-6.03%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.87%)
JSCL 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.33%)
KAPCO 35.04 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.26%)
KEL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (13.64%)
MDTL 2.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.43%)
MLCF 35.07 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (4.22%)
NETSOL 124.50 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (3.15%)
PACE 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.88%)
PAEL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.97%)
PIBTL 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.04%)
POWER 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
PRL 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.27%)
PTC 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.23%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.46%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.04%)
TRG 160.00 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (1.98%)
UNITY 31.01 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.57%)
WTL 2.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.37%)
BR100 4,604 Increased By ▲ 14.49 (0.32%)
BR30 22,032 Increased By ▲ 169.52 (0.78%)
KSE100 44,197 Decreased By ▼ -169.88 (-0.38%)
KSE30 17,368 Decreased By ▼ -88.59 (-0.51%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,729
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,245,127
1,74224hr
3.31% positivity
Sindh
457,458
Punjab
431,092
Balochistan
32,916
Islamabad
105,417
KPK
173,796
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper eases as Fed taper talk boosts dollar

  • Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) shed 1.4% to $9,020 a tonne in official trading
Reuters 30 Sep 2021

LONDON: Copper prices fell to a one-week low on Thursday as concerns about the timing and pace of the US Federal Reserve's monetary easing plan kept the dollar near one-year highs.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) shed 1.4% to $9,020 a tonne in official trading.

The metal, widely viewed as a gauge of the health of the global economy, was heading for its first quarterly drop in six.

Talk of policy tightening in the United States has boosted the dollar, making greenback-priced metals more expensive for holders of other currencies.

"The dollar is up on some safe-haven buying with all the macro concerns around and the Fed tapering, which could be announced at the next meeting," said independent commodities analyst Robin Bhar.

"There are a lot of worries out there about economic growth, supply chains and power rationing in China."

Copper drifts lower as focus turns to US Fed meeting

Inventories: Falling inventories have underpinned copper prices and helped to contain losses.

Stocks in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell to their lowest since May 2009, down 2.5% to 43,525 tonnes from last Friday.

In warehouses registered with the LME, on-warrant stocks were at their lowest since June at 124,200 tonnes.

Premium: The premium for cash LME copper over the three-month contract climbed to its highest since Aug. 23 at $19 a tonne, indicating near-term shortages of material in the LME system.

Power: Metal consumers in China, from appliance makers to auto, construction and solar panel companies, are readying themselves to face potential supply shocks after power curbs and shortages forced several smelters to cut production in recent weeks.

China Data: Factory activity in top metals consumer China shrank unexpectedly in September as high raw material prices and power cuts pressured manufacturers in the world's second-largest economy.

Peru: Miner MMG said it had resumed transportation of shipments after roadblocks in the Chumbivilcas province in Peru, which had disrupted operations in recent weeks, were temporarily removed.

Chile: Copper output in top producer Chile fell 4.6% year on year to 466,928 tonnes in August, the government's statistics agency said.

Other Metals: LME aluminium was down 1.6% at $2,866 a tonne, zinc shed 1% to $3,025, lead lost 2.5% to $2,087, tin was up 0.6% at $35,250 and nickel was down 1.3% at $18,100.

LME copper copper producer copper price

Comments

1000 characters

Copper eases as Fed taper talk boosts dollar

PM Imran vows acceleration in CPEC projects

Crossing into Pakistan: Escape hopes dashed for thousands of Afghans

Deadline to file tax returns extended till October 15

Against USD: Fall of Pakistan's rupee continues

Taliban disperse women protesters with gunfire in Kabul

Over 2,000 health facilities shuttered in Afghanistan: Red Cross

Mehran Town fire: Arrest warrants of Korangi DC, others issued over 'criminal negligence'

Cyclone Gulab: Karachi gears up for thunderstorm as low pressure system strengthens

Hours before deadline, FBR’s Iris portal becomes non-functional

Pakistan Army captain martyred in Tank operation against TTP terrorists: ISPR

Read more stories