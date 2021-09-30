ANL 20.09 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (10.57%)
ASC 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.07%)
ASL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
BOP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
BYCO 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (7.61%)
FCCL 18.15 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (6.76%)
FFBL 22.51 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.03%)
FFL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.63%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.73%)
GGGL 16.68 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.02%)
GGL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-6.03%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.87%)
JSCL 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.33%)
KAPCO 35.04 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.26%)
KEL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (13.64%)
MDTL 2.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.43%)
MLCF 35.07 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (4.22%)
NETSOL 124.50 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (3.15%)
PACE 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.88%)
PAEL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.97%)
PIBTL 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.04%)
POWER 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
PRL 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.27%)
PTC 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.23%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.46%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.04%)
TRG 160.00 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (1.98%)
UNITY 31.01 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.57%)
WTL 2.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.37%)
BR100 4,604 Increased By ▲ 14.49 (0.32%)
BR30 22,032 Increased By ▲ 169.52 (0.78%)
KSE100 44,197 Decreased By ▼ -169.88 (-0.38%)
KSE30 17,368 Decreased By ▼ -88.59 (-0.51%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,729
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,245,127
1,74224hr
3.31% positivity
Sindh
457,458
Punjab
431,092
Balochistan
32,916
Islamabad
105,417
KPK
173,796
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran to hold war games near Azerbaijan border Friday

AFP Updated 30 Sep 2021

TEHRAN: Iran's army is to hold manoeuvres near the Azerbaijan border from Friday, state media announced, despite strong criticism from Baku.

"The manoeuvres scheduled to start on Friday will involve armoured units as well as artillery, drones and military helicopters," the army's ground forces commander General Kioumars Heydari told the official IRNA news agency.

Heydari said they were "combat readiness exercises for the ground forces in this region," but gave no details of where they would be held or how long they would last.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev had criticised Tehran over the drills, calling them "a very surprising event".

"Every country can carry out any military drill on its own territory. It's their sovereign right. But why now, and why on our border?" he said in an interview with Turkish news agency Anadolu published on Monday.

His comments were quickly rebuffed by Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh.

"The drills carried out by our country in the northwest border areas... are a question of sovereignty," Khatibzadeh said in a statement on the ministry website.

Iran says four Guards killed in clash in southeast

He also took a dig at Azerbaijan's close relations with Iran's arch foe Israel. "Iran will not tolerate the presence of the Zionist regime near our borders," he said.

A major supplier of arms to Azerbaijan, Israel came under diplomatic fire from Armenia during last year's conflict between the Caucasus neighbours.

Iran and Azerbaijan share a border of around 700 kilometres (430 miles).

Ethnic Azeris make up around 10 million of Iran's 83 million people.

Iran Azerbaijan

Comments

1000 characters

Iran to hold war games near Azerbaijan border Friday

Hours before deadline, FBR’s Iris portal becomes non-functional

Against USD: Fall of Pakistan's rupee continues

Taliban disperse women protesters with gunfire in Kabul

Effective Sept 27: 7pc ACD levied on cars, jeeps and other CKD vehicles

Govt successfully completes six actions to cut circular debt: Omar

Income tax return filing deadline: There will be no extension: FBR

Mehran Town fire: Arrest warrants of Korangi DC, others issued over 'criminal negligence'

Pakistan Army captain martyred in Tank operation against TTP terrorists: ISPR

Deferred payments: KSA once again turns oil tap on for Pakistan

Cyclone Gulab: Karachi gears up for thunderstorm as low pressure system strengthens

Read more stories