ANL 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.23%)
ASC 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
ASL 20.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.55%)
BOP 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
BYCO 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.33%)
FCCL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.53%)
FFBL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
FFL 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.61%)
FNEL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
GGGL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
GGL 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-6.3%)
HUMNL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
JSCL 18.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
KEL 3.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.29%)
MLCF 34.20 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.63%)
NETSOL 122.30 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.33%)
PACE 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.91%)
PAEL 27.05 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.67%)
PIBTL 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.29%)
POWER 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.45%)
PRL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.73%)
PTC 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.75%)
SILK 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2%)
SNGP 44.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.43%)
TELE 17.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.17%)
TRG 158.50 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.02%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
WTL 2.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.74%)
BR100 4,604 Increased By ▲ 14.49 (0.32%)
BR30 22,032 Increased By ▲ 169.52 (0.78%)
KSE100 44,197 Decreased By ▼ -169.88 (-0.38%)
KSE30 17,368 Decreased By ▼ -88.59 (-0.51%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,729
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,245,127
1,74224hr
3.31% positivity
Sindh
457,458
Punjab
431,092
Balochistan
32,916
Islamabad
105,417
KPK
173,796
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

German unemployment falls in September despite supply bottlenecks

Reuters 30 Sep 2021

BERLIN: German unemployment fell in September, official figures showed on Thursday, suggesting that supply chain bottlenecks hitting industrial firms have not yet taken toll on recovery in Europe's biggest economy.

The Labour Office said the number of people out of work fell by 30,000 in seasonally adjusted terms to 2.508 million. A Reuters poll had forecast a fall of 33,000.

The seasonally-adjusted jobless rate remained unchanged at 5.5%.

"The labour market continues with its positive development," said Daniel Terzenbach of the Federal Labour Agency. "Unemployment and underemployment are both falling significantly."

Some 77.4% of German industrial firms reported difficulties procuring intermediates and raw materials this month, a survey published by the Ifo institute showed on Wednesday.

Among car companies, that figure was at 97%, Ifo said.

German unemployment Labour Office Daniel Terzenbach

Comments

1000 characters

German unemployment falls in September despite supply bottlenecks

Effective Sept 27: 7pc ACD levied on cars, jeeps and other CKD vehicles

Govt successfully completes six actions to cut circular debt: Omar

Nepra faces criticism from Karachi power consumers

Taliban disperse women protesters with gunfire in Kabul

Hours before deadline, FBR’s Iris portal becomes non-functional

Income tax return filing deadline: There will be no extension: FBR

Perishable commodities: MoC told to speed up export ban process

Pakistan Army captain martyred in Tank operation against TTP terrorists: ISPR

Cyclone Gulab: Karachi gears up for thunderstorm as low pressure system strengthens

Cabinet approves contract manufacturing for pharma sector, says Razak Dawood

Read more stories