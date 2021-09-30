Indonesia parliament commission, government agree on major tax changes

JAKARTA: The Indonesian parliament's finance commission and the government have reached an agreement on major tax changes after months of deliberating a new bill, including changing the value added tax rate, a finance ministry spokesman said on Thursday.

"The government and parliament ... are committed to support the lower income groups, so basic necessities, education, health and social services will receive a VAT exemption facility," Yustinus Prastowo said on Twitter.

The version that the commission approved will be brought to a wider parliamentary vote, but the commission's endorsement is usually passed.