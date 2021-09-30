Reconstruction in quake-hit areas in KP: SC directs ERRA chief to file report

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court directed the Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA) chairman to file a comprehensive report on the reconstruction and development in earthquake-devastated areas in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK).

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, on Wednesday, heard the suo moto on non-construction of schools in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa damaged during 2005 earthquake.

The chief justice questioned when was the ERRA established?

The ERRA chairman said that it was established in October 2005.

The chief justice then inquired what the ERRA had been doing since its establishment and asked why 540 schools razed in the earthquake, could not be reconstructed till now, and where the money received in donation was spent.

The bench rejected the ERRA report and termed it an eye wash.

Justice Ahmed said people gave their money saved for pilgrimage, and a lot of funds were received from international donors and the government also allocated huge money for reconstruction of earthquake-affected areas.

The Court directed the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government to reconstruct schools in earthquake-affected areas and provide security to the schools’ staff.

Advocate General KP said that the provincial government in two months had reconstructed 148 schools and had made them functional.

The chief justice remarked what the KP government had been doing in the last 16 years?

He asked how many children gave up studies due to non-availability of the school buildings.

The chief justice further said they were aware what kind of school buildings have been constructed, adding it seems would endanger the lives of the teachers and the children.

He said the level of corruption in the KP is such that its government could not deliver for the public.

During the proceeding, the bench was informed that extortion was demanded from the contractors.

Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel said that not only the terrorists demanded extortion money from the contractors but also threatened them.

He said many contractors in Bannu and DI Khan stopped work, while the chief secretary is unaware of such incidents.

Justice Miankhel said it seems the commissioner and deputy commissioner had not informed the chief secretary about the threats to the contractors.

The chief justice stated on the pointation of the bench, he will seek reports from the concerned officials.

The KP chief secretary said for the first time in history, a polio campaign was launched in South and North Waziristan.

He said that in the last one year no new case of polio was reported in Waziristan. The case was adjourned for a month.

