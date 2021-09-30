ANL 18.65 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.64%)
ASC 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.14%)
ASL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.4%)
BOP 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
BYCO 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.76%)
FCCL 17.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.66%)
FFL 14.98 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.94%)
FNEL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.01%)
GGGL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.22%)
GGL 35.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-4.12%)
HUMNL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
JSCL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
KAPCO 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
KEL 3.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (5.15%)
MLCF 34.01 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.07%)
NETSOL 122.50 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.49%)
PACE 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.03%)
PAEL 26.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PIBTL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.75%)
POWER 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.01%)
PRL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.73%)
PTC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.04%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.71 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
TELE 17.46 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.81%)
TRG 159.57 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (1.7%)
UNITY 30.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.21%)
WTL 2.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.37%)
BR100 4,608 Increased By ▲ 18.21 (0.4%)
BR30 22,036 Increased By ▲ 173.9 (0.8%)
KSE100 44,231 Decreased By ▼ -136.19 (-0.31%)
KSE30 17,380 Decreased By ▼ -76.99 (-0.44%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,729
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,245,127
1,74224hr
3.31% positivity
Sindh
457,458
Punjab
431,092
Balochistan
32,916
Islamabad
105,417
KPK
173,796
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Reconstruction in quake-hit areas in KP: SC directs ERRA chief to file report

Terence J Sigamony Updated 30 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court directed the Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA) chairman to file a comprehensive report on the reconstruction and development in earthquake-devastated areas in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK).

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, on Wednesday, heard the suo moto on non-construction of schools in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa damaged during 2005 earthquake.

The chief justice questioned when was the ERRA established?

The ERRA chairman said that it was established in October 2005.

The chief justice then inquired what the ERRA had been doing since its establishment and asked why 540 schools razed in the earthquake, could not be reconstructed till now, and where the money received in donation was spent.

The bench rejected the ERRA report and termed it an eye wash.

Justice Ahmed said people gave their money saved for pilgrimage, and a lot of funds were received from international donors and the government also allocated huge money for reconstruction of earthquake-affected areas.

The Court directed the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government to reconstruct schools in earthquake-affected areas and provide security to the schools’ staff.

Advocate General KP said that the provincial government in two months had reconstructed 148 schools and had made them functional.

The chief justice remarked what the KP government had been doing in the last 16 years?

Bureaucracy criticized: SC orders to make earthquake-devastated schools in KP functional

He asked how many children gave up studies due to non-availability of the school buildings.

The chief justice further said they were aware what kind of school buildings have been constructed, adding it seems would endanger the lives of the teachers and the children.

He said the level of corruption in the KP is such that its government could not deliver for the public.

During the proceeding, the bench was informed that extortion was demanded from the contractors.

Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel said that not only the terrorists demanded extortion money from the contractors but also threatened them.

He said many contractors in Bannu and DI Khan stopped work, while the chief secretary is unaware of such incidents.

Justice Miankhel said it seems the commissioner and deputy commissioner had not informed the chief secretary about the threats to the contractors.

The chief justice stated on the pointation of the bench, he will seek reports from the concerned officials.

The KP chief secretary said for the first time in history, a polio campaign was launched in South and North Waziristan.

He said that in the last one year no new case of polio was reported in Waziristan. The case was adjourned for a month.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Supreme Court KPK government Justice Gulzar Ahmed ERRA school buildings

Comments

1000 characters

Reconstruction in quake-hit areas in KP: SC directs ERRA chief to file report

Effective Sept 27: 7pc ACD levied on cars, jeeps and other CKD vehicles

FBR receives 150,000 tax returns in a single day

Govt successfully completes six actions to cut circular debt: Omar

Global increase in oil prices: Massive hike in POL products’ prices worked out

JPMorgan cautions a US default to be ‘potentially catastrophic’

Nepra faces criticism from Karachi power consumers

Income tax return filing deadline: There will be no extension: FBR

Perishable commodities: MoC told to speed up export ban process

PM asks embassies, missions to help boost exports

Read more stories