Cotton Spot Rates

KARACHI: Official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Wednesday (September 29, 2021).

=========================================================================== The KCA Official Spot Rate for Local Dealings in Pakistan Rupees --------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOR BASE GRADE 3 STAPLE LENGTH 1-1/16" MICRONAIRE VALUE BETWEEN 3.8 TO 4.9 NCL =========================================================================== Rate Ex-Gin Upcountry Spot Rate Spot Rate Difference For Price Ex-Karachi Ex. KHI. As Ex-Karachi on 28-09-2021 =========================================================================== 37.324 kg 13,800 180 13,980 13,780 + 200/- Equivalent 40 kgs 14,789 193 14,982 14,768 + 214/- ===========================================================================

