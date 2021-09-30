Markets
Cotton Spot Rates
30 Sep 2021
KARACHI: Official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Wednesday (September 29, 2021).
===========================================================================
The KCA Official Spot Rate for Local Dealings in Pakistan Rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOR BASE GRADE 3 STAPLE LENGTH 1-1/16"
MICRONAIRE VALUE BETWEEN 3.8 TO 4.9 NCL
===========================================================================
Rate Ex-Gin Upcountry Spot Rate Spot Rate Difference
For Price Ex-Karachi Ex. KHI. As Ex-Karachi
on 28-09-2021
===========================================================================
37.324 kg 13,800 180 13,980 13,780 + 200/-
Equivalent
40 kgs 14,789 193 14,982 14,768 + 214/-
===========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments
Comments are closed.