ANL 18.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-7.48%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.78%)
ASL 20.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-6.29%)
BOP 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.78%)
BYCO 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.18%)
FCCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.01%)
FFBL 22.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
FFL 14.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-6.61%)
FNEL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.55%)
GGGL 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-6.36%)
GGL 37.14 Decreased By ▼ -3.26 (-8.07%)
HUMNL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-7.24%)
JSCL 18.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.54%)
KAPCO 34.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.57%)
KEL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.51%)
MDTL 2.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-10.38%)
MLCF 33.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.58%)
NETSOL 120.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.24%)
PACE 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-5.8%)
PAEL 26.87 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-8.29%)
PIBTL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.93%)
POWER 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.17%)
PRL 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-5.09%)
PTC 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.54%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
SNGP 45.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-3.37%)
TELE 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.32%)
TRG 156.90 Decreased By ▼ -11.00 (-6.55%)
UNITY 30.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-7.79%)
WTL 2.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-7.17%)
BR100 4,590 Decreased By ▼ -153.79 (-3.24%)
BR30 21,863 Decreased By ▼ -1108.24 (-4.82%)
KSE100 44,367 Decreased By ▼ -908.19 (-2.01%)
KSE30 17,457 Decreased By ▼ -380.63 (-2.13%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,690
5224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,243,385
1,56024hr
3.19% positivity
Sindh
456,897
Punjab
430,353
Balochistan
32,888
Islamabad
105,287
KPK
173,548
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm edges higher tracking rivals; cheaper crude weighs

  • The palm oil contract on the Dalian rose 0.7% while its soybean oil contract rose 1.1%. CBOT soybean oil also rose by 0.4%
Reuters 29 Sep 2021

SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures reversed earlier losses to post gains for a second straight session on Wednesday as rival oils rose, although cheaper crude prices capped gains.

The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed up 4 ringgit, or 0.1%, to 4,451 ringgit ($1,063.05) a tonne, after touching a session low of 4,379 ringgit earlier.

Prices were supported by costlier rivals on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) and the Dalian Commodity Exchange, which made palm a more attractive option for vegetable oil buyers.

The palm oil contract on the Dalian rose 0.7% while its soybean oil contract rose 1.1%. CBOT soybean oil also rose by 0.4%.

Palm reverses course to end lower on higher output, cheaper rivals

However, cheap crude prices capped gains as they make palm a less economical option as a feedstock for biofuels.

Oil prices fell on Wednesday after US crude inventories unexpectedly rose and amid concerns about a slowing Chinese economy.

Palm Oil Malaysian palm oil futures palm oil producer palm oil industry

Comments

1000 characters

Palm edges higher tracking rivals; cheaper crude weighs

Govt has failed to prove corruption allegations: Shehbaz

KSE-100 plummets nearly 1,300 points in intra-day trading

Export target of $38 billion set for FY22: Razak Dawood

Taliban say US drones must stop entering Afghanistan, warn of consequences

IHC rejects bail petitions of Zahir Jaffer's parents

Pakistan cricket chief quits, board says after tour chaos

NCOC eases restrictions in 8 cities after achieving Covid vaccination target

Rising world commodity prices, Covid variants: Finance ministry highlights downside risks to economic outlook

Urban areas bear the brunt of ‘imported’ inflation

Afghanistan: Options to avoid looming crisis mulled over

Read more stories