FBR, SBP extend working hours as tax deadline nears

In their attempt to facilitate taxpayers, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the State Bank of Pakistan have extended working hours for the collection of income tax returns.

As per the latest instructions, FBR offices will remain open till 9pm on September 29 (today) and until midnight on September 30.

“All LTOs/MT0/ CTOs/RTOs shall remain open and observe extended working hours till 09:00 PM on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 and till 12:00 midnight on Thursday, September 30, 2021, to facilitate the taxpayers in payment of duties and taxes,” read the FBR circular.

“The Chief Commissioners-IR are requested to establish liaison with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and authorised branches of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) to ensure transfer of tax collection by these branches on 30.09.2021 to the respective branches of State Bank of Pakistan on the same date so as to account for the same towards the collection for the month of September,” it added.

Meanwhile, the SBP has also directed to keep the field offices and authorised branches of the NBP open till 8 and 9 pm on September 29 and 30 for collection of government receipts, duties, and taxes.

“Accordingly, NIFT has been advised to arrange a special clearing at 7:00 P.M. on 30th September 2021 (Thursday) for same-day clearing of payment instruments. All banks are, therefore, advised to keep their concerned branches open on 30th September, 2021 {Thursday) till such time that is necessary to facilitate the special clearing for Government transactions by NIFT,” said SBP.

FBR urged to extend tax returns filing deadline by 2 months

It has recently been reported that due to problems in the FBR system, citizens are facing difficulties in submitting income tax returns.

On the other hand, the Pakistan Tax Bar Association has urged an extension in the date for the submission of annual tax returns.

Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, President FPCCI, also demanded that the FBR extend the deadline for tax filing by two months to facilitate the business community.