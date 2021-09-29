ANL 20.41 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.92%)
ASC 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.33%)
ASL 21.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.12%)
BOP 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.17%)
BYCO 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
FCCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.01%)
FFBL 22.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.85%)
FFL 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-4.78%)
FNEL 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.17%)
GGGL 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-3.78%)
GGL 37.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-7.43%)
HUMNL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.88%)
JSCL 18.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.49%)
KAPCO 35.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.28%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.34%)
MDTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.85%)
MLCF 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.72%)
NETSOL 121.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PACE 4.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.4%)
PAEL 27.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-6.21%)
PIBTL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.25%)
POWER 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.53%)
PRL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.45%)
PTC 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.64%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
SNGP 46.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-2.39%)
TELE 17.43 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
TRG 159.99 Decreased By ▼ -7.91 (-4.71%)
UNITY 31.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-5.86%)
WTL 2.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-6.83%)
BR100 4,646 Decreased By ▼ -97.05 (-2.05%)
BR30 22,222 Decreased By ▼ -748.72 (-3.26%)
KSE100 44,477 Decreased By ▼ -798.05 (-1.76%)
KSE30 17,500 Decreased By ▼ -337.02 (-1.89%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,690
5224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,243,385
1,56024hr
3.19% positivity
Sindh
456,897
Punjab
430,353
Balochistan
32,888
Islamabad
105,287
KPK
173,548
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Armeena Khan and Sharaz Ali join forces with Michael Hudson for their next short film

Khan and Ali's previous films together have made it to Cannes and L.A.
BR Web Desk 29 Sep 2021

Pakistani-Canadian actor and model Armeena Khan has teamed up with Sharaz Ali and award-winning British film-maker Michael Hudson for an upcoming short film.

The film’s working title is The Interpreter. Set to finish at the end of the year, it is currently in pre-production. The plot is still under wraps, but there are hints it will revolve around a "social issue".

Khan and Ali have previously worked together on Writhe (which made it to Cannes Film Festival 2013), and their recent short film Snapshot was selected by the L.A Lift-Off Film Festival and the Gold Movie Awards. Snapshot, shot last year in Turkey, marked Khan's debut as a co-producer and will soon be available to watch online.

Despite branching into production, Armeena has remained a versatile actress in Pakistan’s film and drama industry, with outstanding projects such as “Bin Roye”, “Janaan” and “Daldal” to her credit.

Its official! Armeena Khan gets hitched on Valentine's Day

film Armeena Khan

Comments

1000 characters

Armeena Khan and Sharaz Ali join forces with Michael Hudson for their next short film

Urban areas bear the brunt of ‘imported’ inflation

KSE-100 plummets nearly 1,300 points in intra-day trading

Rising world commodity prices, Covid variants: Finance ministry highlights downside risks to economic outlook

Taliban say US drones must stop entering Afghanistan, warn of consequences

Pursuit of going digital: FBR’s latest measure draws business community’s ire

Pakistan's vaccine count crosses 80 million

IHC rejects bail petitions of Zahir Jaffer's parents

Govt mulling freezing export of tomato, onion

China says ready to work on Karachi project implementation

Afghanistan: Options to avoid looming crisis mulled over

Read more stories