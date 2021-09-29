Armeena Khan and Sharaz Ali join forces with Michael Hudson for their next short film

Pakistani-Canadian actor and model Armeena Khan has teamed up with Sharaz Ali and award-winning British film-maker Michael Hudson for an upcoming short film.

The film’s working title is The Interpreter. Set to finish at the end of the year, it is currently in pre-production. The plot is still under wraps, but there are hints it will revolve around a "social issue".

Khan and Ali have previously worked together on Writhe (which made it to Cannes Film Festival 2013), and their recent short film Snapshot was selected by the L.A Lift-Off Film Festival and the Gold Movie Awards. Snapshot, shot last year in Turkey, marked Khan's debut as a co-producer and will soon be available to watch online.

Despite branching into production, Armeena has remained a versatile actress in Pakistan’s film and drama industry, with outstanding projects such as “Bin Roye”, “Janaan” and “Daldal” to her credit.

