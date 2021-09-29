ANL 20.43 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (4.02%)
ASC 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.33%)
ASL 21.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.12%)
BOP 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.81%)
BYCO 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FCCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.01%)
FFBL 22.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.85%)
FFL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-4.97%)
FNEL 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.17%)
GGGL 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-3.78%)
GGL 37.32 Decreased By ▼ -3.08 (-7.62%)
HUMNL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.88%)
JSCL 18.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.49%)
KAPCO 35.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.28%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.34%)
MDTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.85%)
MLCF 33.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.78%)
NETSOL 121.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PACE 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.2%)
PAEL 27.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-6.21%)
PIBTL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.25%)
POWER 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.53%)
PRL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.45%)
PTC 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.64%)
SILK 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.97%)
SNGP 46.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.22%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
TRG 160.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.90 (-4.71%)
UNITY 31.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-5.86%)
WTL 2.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-6.48%)
BR100 4,646 Decreased By ▼ -97.09 (-2.05%)
BR30 22,217 Decreased By ▼ -753.59 (-3.28%)
KSE100 44,488 Decreased By ▼ -787.04 (-1.74%)
KSE30 17,507 Decreased By ▼ -330.14 (-1.85%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,690
5224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,243,385
1,56024hr
3.19% positivity
Sindh
456,897
Punjab
430,353
Balochistan
32,888
Islamabad
105,287
KPK
173,548
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Taliban say US drones must stop entering Afghanistan, warn of consequences

Reuters 29 Sep 2021

The Taliban on Wednesday warned of consequences if the United States did not stop flying drones over Afghan airspace.

"The US has violated all international rights and laws as well as its commitments made to the Taliban in Doha, Qatar, with the operation of these drones in Afghanistan," the Taliban said in a statement on Twitter.

Pentagon says Kabul drone strike killed 10 civilians in 'tragic mistake'

"We call on all countries, especially United States, to treat Afghanistan in light of international rights, laws and commitments ... in order to prevent any negative consequences."

US officials were not immediately available to comment.

The Taliban swept back into power in Afghanistan last month after most US and other Western troops left, ending a military and diplomatic mission that began soon after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the United States.

Taliban leaders deny Islamic State and al Qaeda militants are active in the country, although Islamic State recently claimed responsibility for bomb attacks in the eastern city of Jalalabad.

US bars flight from landing with Americans from Kabul

The Taliban are under pressure from the international community to renounce ties with al Qaeda, the group behind the 9/11 attacks on New York and Washington.

United States Qatar Taliban Doha Islamic State Afghan airspace

Comments

1000 characters

Taliban say US drones must stop entering Afghanistan, warn of consequences

Urban areas bear the brunt of ‘imported’ inflation

KSE-100 plummets nearly 1,300 points in intra-day trading

Rising world commodity prices, Covid variants: Finance ministry highlights downside risks to economic outlook

Pursuit of going digital: FBR’s latest measure draws business community’s ire

Pakistan's vaccine count crosses 80 million

IHC rejects bail petitions of Zahir Jaffer's parents

Govt mulling freezing export of tomato, onion

China says ready to work on Karachi project implementation

Afghanistan: Options to avoid looming crisis mulled over

Read more stories