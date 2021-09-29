Education, research: 'NHU will emerge as world class centre of excellence'

KARACHI: "Nazeer Hussain University (NHU) is committed to educate people in their chosen fields for developing their full intellectual and human potential. The academic programmes provide them freedom to discover, create, test and lead. We resolute to provide a firm ground to build self-reliance and lifelong learning rubbing shoulders with the advanced world of scientific developments." NHU Chancellor Engineer Farhat Muhammad Khan said this while talking to media and assured to emerge university as a world class centre of excellence in education and research.

"It is ready to face future challenges of a competitive world of knowledge by providing opportunities especially to the underprivileged to shape their intellectual and human potential. NHU strives to make a positive societal change," he said.-PR

