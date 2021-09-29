WORLD HEART DAY: Major General Masood-ur-Rehman Kayani (retd)

TEXT: Speaking of the heart, for those with a heart, now is the time to start taking care of our heart the way it takes care of our body. Apparently, this tiny heart, which plays an important role in the whole body, is only about the size of your fist, which is the strongest part of your body. About three weeks after a woman becomes pregnant, the heart begins to feel its presence. Which reminds us to take care of myself, because I am life. Although your heart is a strong part of the body, But a little carelessness is enough to make you suffer from heart disease. If risk factors such as smoking, excessive consumption of sugar, unhealthy diet, stress will dominate your life. You are, in fact, weakening your heart. The purpose of "World Heart Day", which is celebrated around the world, including Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) on September 29, 2021, is to raise awareness about heart disease globally and to prevent the causes of heart disease.

Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is called cardiovascular disease. Heart disease named world's number one killer. Cardio vascular awareness is important for everyone, CVD is a class of diseases that affect the heart or blood vessels (veins and arteries),Cardiovascular disease kills more than 18.6 million people each year. Eighty-five percent of these deaths are due to coronary heart disease (such as heart attack) and mental illness (such as stroke) and mostly affect low- and middle-income countries.

Smoking is commonly linked to lung and cancer diseases, but did you know that smoking significantly increases the risk of heart disease? Tragically, smoking is on the rise among men as well as women, especially young girls. Women who smoke have a 25% higher risk of heart disease than men who smoke.

On World Heart Day, it is important to mention a few basic factors that cause heart disease, one of which is smoking. Called the "silent killer" by the World Health Organization, it is a major cause of heart disease. Globally, more than 1 in 10 deaths are caused by smoking, according to the World Heart Federation, while approximately 1.2 million deaths are caused by second-hand smoke. Smoking damages blood vessels, temporarily raises blood pressure, and impairs exercise tolerance. Reduces the amount of oxygen in the body. Tobacco use is a major cause of blood clots, which can lead to paralysis and sudden death. With each cigarette smoker, the risk of heart attack increases by 5.6%.

Ever since man has moved away from simple diet, walking, exercise and nature, he has been suffering from various diseases. If we make exercise routine, the risk of heart disease can be reduced by 30% and the risk of diabetes by 27%. But people who stay away from physical exercise have a 20 to 30 percent increased risk of death. At least 3.2 million deaths worldwide each year are caused by inadequate physical activity.

Tele-digital health has a very important role to play in educating the general public about heart disease. Related to heart disease Posters should be put up in every office, educational institutions, clinics, food points and every public places, So that if someone suddenly suffers from a heart attack, they can take precautionary measures to help save someone's precious life. Remember that the more risk factors you have, the more likely you are to develop heart disease. So bring life to simplicity And give up the causes of heart disease in your life, So that you stay healthy.

