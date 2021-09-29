44TH FPCCI Export Awards: Getz Pharma receives FPCCI ‘Highest Export Performance Award in the Pharmaceutical Sector’ for the 15th consecutive year!

ANL 19.64 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (7.73%)
TEXT: Getz PharmaPvt. Ltd once again receives the “Highest Export Performance Award in the Pharmaceutical Sector”- their 15th year winning this prestigious recognition from FPPCI and Prime Minister of Pakistan. This is a proud and honorable moment for the company, the pharmaceutical industry and the country at large.

According to management-consulting firm Mckinsey& Company’s report commissioned by Planning Commission of Pakistan and Asian Development Bank, the pharmaceutical sector in Pakistan is deemed as the ‘Sunrise Industry’ of the country. Receiving this award for 15 years in succession is a testament to the company’s commendable global success & notable contribution at boosting the country’s exports. Getz Pharma ranks as the only pharmaceutical company to make it to The State Bank of Pakistan Top 100 Exporters of Pakistan, 2020 – 2021 by becoming the 46th largest overall exporter of Pakistan.

Since its inception, Getz Pharma has consistently raised the bar for the pharmaceutical industry by strategically transforming the socio-economic landscape of the country. As the leading pharmaceutical company also prides itself to being the largest taxpayer in the pharmaceutical industry.

Achieving the top pharmaceutical company and highest exporter status has not been an easy journey. Getz Pharma has made significant investment in state-of-the-art technology and strict adherence to high-quality standards. At present, Getz Pharma is the only pharmaceutical company in Pakistan with the World Health Organization (WHO) “Pre-qualification and Pharmaceutical Inspection Co-operation Scheme (PIC/S)” and Certification for Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP). Gaining these accreditations eliminates the dependence on imported medicines by producing International high-quality standard medication locally.

Moreover, Getz Pharma has not limited its operations to economic growth-the company is committed to take the lead the country towards an environmentally sustainable and healthier future. Recently, Getz Pharma’s new manufacturing facility, Astola, became the first pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in South Asia to have received the prestigious LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Platinum certification, awarded by U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC). The company designed and built this facility to reduce carbon emissions, water usage, and energy consumption from its operations. This momentous step by a leading corporation in Pakistan is a source of pride and lights the way for others to follow.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

