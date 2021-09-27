ANL 18.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-5.5%)
ASC 13.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.38%)
ASL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
BYCO 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-6.49%)
FCCL 17.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
FFBL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.68%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
FNEL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.03%)
GGGL 16.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-4.47%)
GGL 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-4.33%)
HUMNL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.95%)
JSCL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.56%)
KAPCO 35.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.03%)
KEL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
MDTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-7.2%)
MLCF 34.44 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.58%)
NETSOL 112.60 Decreased By ▼ -7.25 (-6.05%)
PACE 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-6.48%)
PAEL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (4.79%)
PIBTL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
POWER 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
PRL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-5.13%)
PTC 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.07%)
SILK 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
SNGP 45.55 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1%)
TELE 16.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-7.49%)
TRG 159.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-0.94%)
UNITY 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.89%)
WTL 2.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.16%)
BR100 4,676 Decreased By ▼ -41.96 (-0.89%)
BR30 22,049 Decreased By ▼ -270.91 (-1.21%)
KSE100 44,818 Decreased By ▼ -255.76 (-0.57%)
KSE30 17,642 Decreased By ▼ -100.19 (-0.56%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,597
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,240,425
1,75724hr
3.61% positivity
Sindh
455,808
Punjab
429,081
Balochistan
32,861
Islamabad
105,120
KPK
173,210
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Energy boost lifts Toronto shares; tech stocks weigh

  • Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 32.02 points, or 0.16%, at 20,434.68
Reuters Updated 27 Sep 2021

Canada's energy-heavy main stock index gained on Monday, as oil prices jumped more than 1% on the prospect of improving demand, although gains were limited by a slide in technology stocks.

At 9:41 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 32.02 points, or 0.16%, at 20,434.68.

"In the Canadian stock market ... we're playing a little bit of catch up to US stocks as they outperformed Canadian stocks in the last five sessions," said Michael White, portfolio manager at Picton Mahoney Asset Management.

"That, coupled with the move in oil is probably the easiest way to explain today's move."

TSX retreats on Evergrande fears; set for third straight weekly loss

Energy stocks led gains, gaining 4%, as oil prices rose for a fifth straight day with Brent at its highest since October 2018 and heading for $80 amid supply concerns as demand picks up in parts of the world with the easing of pandemic restrictions.

On the other hand, technology stocks fell 1.6% tracking the US tech-heavy Nasdaq index.

Canada's main index has fallen nearly 1% in September and is on course to snap a seven-month winning streak on worries of a slowdown in the global economic recovery, although a recent rebound in commodity prices helped limited losses.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.8% and was on course to snap a two-day losing streak.

Highlights

Oil producers MEG Energy Corp and Crescent Point Energy Corp were the largest percentage gainers on the index.

The TSX posted eight new 52-week highs and five new lows.

Across all Canadian issues there were 36 new 52-week highs and 20 new lows, with total volume of 46.32 million shares.

Canada's main stock index Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index S&P/TSX index

Comments

1000 characters

Energy boost lifts Toronto shares; tech stocks weigh

ICC's new prosecutor wants to focus on Taliban, IS-K in Afghan probe

Pakistan's rupee ends at historic low against US dollar

PML-N will split into three factions due to internal rifts: Sheikh Rashid

Pakistan's Covid-19 cases continue downward trend

KSE-100 stages late recovery, but still ends 256 points lower

Pakistan’s fintech Oraan raises $3m

UK's National Crime Agency restores bank accounts of Shehbaz Sharif, son

TOMCL gets $1m contract for supply of frozen meat to Saudi Arabia

SC dismisses petitions seeking presidential form of govt

Qureshi urges British Pakistani community to highlight human rights abuses in IIOJK

Read more stories