ANL 19.64 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (7.73%)
ASC 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.66%)
ASL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.67%)
BOP 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.73%)
BYCO 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (10.34%)
FCCL 17.71 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.72%)
FFBL 22.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.86%)
FNEL 7.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 17.46 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (7.51%)
GGL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (7.45%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.08%)
JSCL 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.24%)
KAPCO 35.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.2%)
KEL 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.27%)
MDTL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (12.07%)
MLCF 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.34%)
NETSOL 120.99 Increased By ▲ 8.39 (7.45%)
PACE 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (8.23%)
PAEL 29.30 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (5.4%)
PIBTL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.3%)
POWER 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
PRL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (6.15%)
PTC 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.23%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.7%)
SNGP 47.25 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (3.73%)
TELE 17.38 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (7.48%)
TRG 167.90 Increased By ▲ 8.42 (5.28%)
UNITY 33.11 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (6.12%)
WTL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (6.16%)
BR100 4,744 Increased By ▲ 67.03 (1.43%)
BR30 22,971 Increased By ▲ 921.41 (4.18%)
KSE100 45,275 Increased By ▲ 457.17 (1.02%)
KSE30 17,837 Increased By ▲ 195.07 (1.11%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,638
4124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,241,825
1,40024hr
3.17% positivity
Sindh
456,343
Punjab
429,655
Balochistan
32,875
Islamabad
105,217
KPK
173,353
Palm reverses losses on costlier crude oil, up over 1%

  • The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed 51 ringgit, or 1.2%, higher at 4,445 ringgit ($1,061.62) a tonne
Reuters 28 Sep 2021

SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures reversed losses and rose over 1% on Tuesday, as crude oil climbed higher for a sixth session and as rival oils came off earlier lows.

The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed 51 ringgit, or 1.2%, higher at 4,445 ringgit ($1,061.62) a tonne, after falling to 4,318 ringgit earlier in the session.

"Crude oil prices are up again and rivals on the Dalian came off their lows quite significantly," a Kuala Lumpur-based trader told Reuters.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm reverses course to end lower on higher output, cheaper rivals

Dalian soybean and palm oil both edged 0.2% lower on Tuesday after falling nearly 2% earlier in the session.

Chicago Board of Trade soybean oil was down 0.6%.

Meanwhile, prices of crude oil continued to rise, making palm a more attractive feedstock for biodiesel.

Oil markets rose for a sixth day on Tuesday on fears over tight supply while surging prices of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and coal also lent support.

Palm Oil Malaysian palm oil futures palm oil industry palm oil export palm oil prices

