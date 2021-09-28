Inzamam ul Haq's condition stable

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam ul Haq, who underwent a heart checkup on Monday, is now stable, Aaj News reported on Tuesday.

Inzamam was admitted to a Lahore hospital with severe chest pain on Monday where he underwent a successful angioplasty.

His agent, who requested anonymity, said Inzamam was stable and under observation. He hoped that the former cricketer would be released soon from the hospital.

The 51-year-old is one of the all-time batting greats and the leading run-scorer for Pakistan in ODIs with 11,701 runs in 375 matches.

Inzamam retired from international cricket in 2007. He has since held several key positions in the Pakistan Cricket Board.

He served as the national cricket team’s batting consultant in 2012-13 and later served as the chief selector between 2016 and 2019.

The news of his critical health started trending on Twitter on Monday night. Since then, several national and international cricketers have wished him a speedy recovery.

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram said Inzi, as he is called by his ex-teammates, has a beautiful heart and hoped that he would recover soon.

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar said Inzamam was a fighter on the field and hoped that he would come out stronger from this situation.

Test vice-captain Mohammad Rizwan prayed for his health and wished him a quick recovery.

Former Test captain Azhar Ali also shared similar sentiments.