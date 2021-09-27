Heavy rainfall, strong winds hit Karachi

Karachi received heavy rainfall coupled with winds on Monday, with the Met Office predicting that the rain spell will continue till October 2 (Saturday).

Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Karsaz, Malir, Landhi, Saddar, I. I. Chundrigar Road, Pakistan Chowk, Clifton and DHA are some of the areas that have reported rainfall. Karachi's power utility company, K-Electric, has said that it is reviewing the situation and field staff is on high alert.

Earlier, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had said that a spell of strong monsoon currents, coupled with winds and thunderstorms will likely penetrate Sindh, especially Karachi from September 27 (Monday).

Karachi likely to receive heavy rain with strong winds from Monday, predicts PMD

The Met department said that under the influence of the monsoon low-pressure system which persists over southeast Sindh and its adjoining areas, the rain spell will continue till October 2 (Saturday).

It warned that wind-storm may cause damages to vulnerable structures while heavy falls may generate urban flooding in Karachi and other areas.

Last week, the metropolitan had received rain after which most areas witnessed a flood-like situation. Many roads were submerged under rainwater after the first spell of the day, leading to the suspension of vehicular traffic on several intersections.