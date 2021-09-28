ANL 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.13%)
ASC 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.47%)
ASL 22.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
BOP 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.74%)
BYCO 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.97%)
FCCL 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.72%)
FFBL 22.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.96%)
FNEL 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.83%)
GGGL 16.68 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.71%)
GGL 38.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.26%)
HUMNL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.53%)
JSCL 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.4%)
KAPCO 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.34%)
KEL 3.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.66%)
MDTL 2.39 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.02%)
MLCF 33.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.95%)
NETSOL 117.15 Increased By ▲ 4.55 (4.04%)
PACE 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (6.06%)
PAEL 27.96 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.58%)
PIBTL 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
POWER 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
PRL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.61%)
PTC 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.65%)
SILK 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
SNGP 46.70 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.52%)
TELE 17.38 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (7.48%)
TRG 160.25 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.48%)
UNITY 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.08%)
WTL 2.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (4.35%)
BR100 4,703 Increased By ▲ 26.06 (0.56%)
BR30 22,310 Increased By ▲ 260.98 (1.18%)
KSE100 45,023 Increased By ▲ 205.54 (0.46%)
KSE30 17,742 Increased By ▲ 100.08 (0.57%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,638
4124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,241,825
1,40024hr
3.17% positivity
Sindh
456,343
Punjab
429,655
Balochistan
32,875
Islamabad
105,217
KPK
173,353
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian dollar gains on prospect of reopening, higher commodities

Reuters 28 Sep 2021

SYDNEY: The Australian dollar gained ground on Tuesday, helped by high resource prices and the blistering pace of vaccinations at home, while New Zealand bond yields spiked ahead of a looming lift in local cash rates.

The Aussie firmed 0.2% to $0.7303, after recovering from a dip to $0.7266, but remains shy of resistance at $0.7316. It has been edging up after the resilience of support at $0.7220 forced speculators to cut back on crowded short positions.

The kiwi dollar stood at $0.7020, having met resistance around $0.7030 overnight, though support at $0.6982 has proved solid so far.

Underpinning the Aussie, data showed retail sales fell 1.7% in August, when analysts had expected coronavirus lockdowns to cause a 2.5% drop.

A rapid and sustained acceleration in vaccinations means retail will start to open again from next month.

"We would attribute AUD's outperformance to the revival of interest in the reflation/'living with Covid' re-opening trade," said Ray Attrill, NAB's head of FX strategy.

"The AUD has been the favoured whipping boy whenever doubts about the speed of global economic re-opening have risen to the surface in recent months." Wagers on reflation have pushed energy prices higher, particularly for oil and gas, and sharply lifted bond yields.

Attrill noted the gains in gas and coal prices were keeping Australia's terms of trade near record highs despite a steep fall in iron ore prices in recent months. Australia is a major exporter of all three resources.

The rise in energy costs was feeding speculation that inflation globally would stay higher for longer, and lead some major central banks to soon start normalising policy.

Markets have brought forward the likely timing of a first hike from the US Federal Reserve, sending two-year Treasury yields to 18-month highs at 0.31%.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is still insisting it will hold rates at 0.1% out to 2024, which kept local two-year yields down at just 0.027%.

As a result, the spread between Australian and US yields widened out to -28 basis points, from -20 basis points a week ago. The 10-year bond has tended to track more closely to Treasuries, keeping its yield spread around -4 basis points.

New Zealand is in a different world as its central bank is widely expected to start a series of rate rises next week and two-year yields are already up at 1.04%.

Ten-year bonds are paying 1.98%, the highest since a brief spike in March last year.

Australian Dollar

Comments

1000 characters

Australian dollar gains on prospect of reopening, higher commodities

Covid-19: Pakistan reports 1,400 daily cases as situation eases

Outcome of Afghan war: Pakistan mustn't be blamed: PM

Three major roads: Govt to raise Rs100bn thru sukuk auction

Govt likely to approve payment to IPPs today

Hungary accuses Ukraine of meddling as it signs Russia gas pact

Govt fully committed to programme, IMF official told

Dubai Expo 2020: PMO asks MoC, provinces to get ready

Single bid for SIH: Cabinet grills PC for according approval

7th Population and Housing Census: Cabinet divided over deployment of armed forces

Pentagon leaders to face Afghanistan reckoning in Congress

Read more stories