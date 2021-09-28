ANL 18.86 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.46%)
ASC 14.12 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.54%)
ASL 22.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.27%)
BOP 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.36%)
BYCO 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.54%)
FCCL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.49%)
FFBL 22.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 15.63 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.16%)
FNEL 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.93%)
GGGL 16.73 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.02%)
GGL 38.55 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.53%)
HUMNL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.04%)
JSCL 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.23%)
KAPCO 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.34%)
KEL 3.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.66%)
MDTL 2.39 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.02%)
MLCF 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.86%)
NETSOL 117.50 Increased By ▲ 4.90 (4.35%)
PACE 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.28%)
PAEL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.08%)
PIBTL 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.03%)
POWER 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
PRL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.17%)
PTC 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.75%)
SILK 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
SNGP 46.65 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.41%)
TELE 17.38 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (7.48%)
TRG 160.53 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.66%)
UNITY 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.24%)
WTL 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (5.43%)
BR100 4,709 Increased By ▲ 32.54 (0.7%)
BR30 22,342 Increased By ▲ 292.66 (1.33%)
KSE100 45,076 Increased By ▲ 258.21 (0.58%)
KSE30 17,770 Increased By ▲ 127.96 (0.73%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,638
4124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,241,825
1,40024hr
3.17% positivity
Sindh
456,343
Punjab
429,655
Balochistan
32,875
Islamabad
105,217
KPK
173,353
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Shanghai tin slips from record high on China demand worries

Reuters 28 Sep 2021

Shanghai tin prices dropped on Tuesday from record highs hit in the previous session as growing power cuts in top consumer China sparked worries over downstream demand.

The most-traded November tin contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 4.5% to 269,430 yuan ($41,667.38) a tonne at 0416 GMT, falling from a record 290,510 yuan-a-tonne record level hit on Monday.

As solder companies and tin chemical producers in parts of China operated at reduced capacity due to electricity usage curbs, demand for refined tin reduced, the International Tin Association's (ITA) Beijing branch said on Monday.

"The price of tin, previously supported by fundamentals, may face greater downward pressure," the ITA added.

Prices of the metal surged 91.5% this year as of Monday's close, backed by pandemic-led supply disruptions in major producing countries and booming demand for electronics.

ShFE nickel dropped 3.2% to 140,900 yuan a tonne, while LME nickel fell 1.4% to $18,690 a tonne.

"The current demand for nickel is strong, but the limited production of stainless steel affects some refined nickel consumption," brokerage Huatai Futures said in a report. "The power curtailment policy affects part of the downstream consumption of nickel."

Fundamentals

  • LME copper edged up 0.1% to $9,373.50 a tonne and zinc rose 0.2% to $3,073 a tonne.

  • ShFE aluminium declined 1.4% to 22,630 yuan a tonne, zinc was down 1.4% to 22,705 yuan a tonne and copper eased 0.1% to 69,240 yuan a tonne.

  • Australia-based miner MMG Ltd said on Monday it would stop operations at its copper mine at Las Bambas in Peru this week, as community protests in a nearby province has upended transport.

Shanghai tin

Comments

1000 characters

Shanghai tin slips from record high on China demand worries

Covid-19: Pakistan reports 1,400 daily cases as situation eases

Outcome of Afghan war: Pakistan mustn't be blamed: PM

Three major roads: Govt to raise Rs100bn thru sukuk auction

Govt likely to approve payment to IPPs today

Hungary accuses Ukraine of meddling as it signs Russia gas pact

Govt fully committed to programme, IMF official told

Dubai Expo 2020: PMO asks MoC, provinces to get ready

Single bid for SIH: Cabinet grills PC for according approval

7th Population and Housing Census: Cabinet divided over deployment of armed forces

Pentagon leaders to face Afghanistan reckoning in Congress

Read more stories