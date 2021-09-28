ANL 18.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-5.5%)
Activities of Karachi Port

Recorder Report 28 Sep 2021

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 389,392 tonnes of cargo comprising 285,483 tonnes of import cargo and 103,909 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending on Monday.

The total import cargo of 285,483 comprised of 95,743 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 12,068 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 10,422 tonnes of DAP, 8,168 tonnes of Iron & Steel Scrap, 5,475 tonnes of Sugar, 23,838 tonnes of Wheat and 129,769 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 103,909 Tons comprised of 72,360 tonnes of containerized cargo, 50 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 25,355 tonnes of Clinkers, 6,144 tonnes of Cement.

Approximately, 9840 containers comprising of 3776 containers import and 6064 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 988 of 20's and 1356 of 40's loaded while 50 of 20's and 13 of 40's empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1096 of 20's and 559 of 40's loaded containers while 968 of 20's and 1441 of 40's empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Nearly, 12 ships namely, Annegret, Ital Lirica, Mol Generosity, MT Shalamar, BW Seine, Global Highway, Basic Brave, Mohar, Ningbo Express, Singapore Bridge, Teera Bhum and Cosco Rotterdam have berth at Karachi Port on Monday.

Some 07 ships namely, Ts Singapore, Sino Bridge, MT Karachi, Uranus J, Global Highway, Songa Iridium and Long Beach Trader have sailed out from Karachi Port on Monday.

Around 08, cargos namely New Hells, Saehan Wallaby, Kota Naked, OOCL Genoa, Independent, Spirit, Bernadette, YM Excellnce and Cape Fortius were expected on the same day.

